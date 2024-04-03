As 2023 demonstrated, allocating purely to equities and fixed income can produce disastrous results. While equities have since bounced back, alternative strategies can provide much needed balance to a diversified portfolio. The goal of the VettaFi Alternatives Symposium is to educate advisors about the range of solutions – many of which were historically available only to institutions – so that you can decide which products are appropriate for your clients. Our speakers will identify the risks and opportunities in each product type, providing guidance on what to expect under different market conditions.​



Topics covered will include:​​

Covered Calls Provide Alternative to Equities​​

Tax-efficient Income Outside of Bonds​​

Broad Commodities​​

Gold, Silver, Agriculture​​

Cryptocurrency Strategies​

Private Equity​​

Managed Futures & Long/Short​

Real Estate/MLPs​

