Alternatives Symposium

May 30, 202411am ET / 8am PT

Overview

As 2023 demonstrated, allocating purely to equities and fixed income can produce disastrous results. While equities have since bounced back, alternative strategies can provide much needed balance to a diversified portfolio. The goal of the VettaFi Alternatives Symposium is to educate advisors about the range of solutions – many of which were historically available only to institutions – so that you can decide which products are appropriate for your clients. Our speakers will identify the risks and opportunities in each product type, providing guidance on what to expect under different market conditions.​

Topics covered will include:​​

  • Covered Calls Provide Alternative to Equities​​
  • Tax-efficient Income Outside of Bonds​​
  • Broad Commodities​​
  • Gold, Silver, Agriculture​​
  • Cryptocurrency Strategies​
  • Private Equity​​
  • Managed Futures & Long/Short​
  • Real Estate/MLPs​



    Register today for this free Symposium, pending approval for continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, The Investment and Wealth Institute and The American College of Financial Services

    Agenda - Coming Soon.

    Speakers - Coming Soon.

    Todd Rosenbluth - Head of Research, VettaFi

    Todd Rosenbluth

    Head of Research

    VettaFi

    Sponsors - Coming Soon.

