Harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, investors can eliminate the guesswork in detecting dips. This can enable them to capitalize on opportunities, regardless of the broader market conditions. In the upcoming webinar, Kaiju ETF Advisors and VettaFi will focus on Kaiju’s recently launched, actively managed fund strategy that follows an AI-based methodology to identify dips, initiate buys, and instruct when to sell, helping financial advisors’ clients capitalize on otherwise hidden market opportunities.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. Sponsors of this webcast may contact registrants. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 617-0004 or visit our website at dipetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. Kaiju ETF Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Sub-Adviser’s success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The Fund’s principal investment strategies are dependent on the Sub-Adviser’s understanding of artificial intelligence. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such a model. Specifically, the Fund relies on the Kaiju Algorithm to implement its principal investment strategies. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund’s strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. A “value” style of investing could produce poor performance results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the methodology used by the Fund to determine a company’s “value” or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is wrong. In addition, “value stocks” can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time. The Fund is expected to actively and frequently trade securities or other instruments in its portfolio to carry out its investment strategies. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains. The fund is new, with a limited operating history.