As we look ahead to 2024, the macroeconomic backdrop remains volatile and challenging. Inflation is still above central bank targets, developed world GDP growth is slowing, recession risks are high, and geopolitical risk is on the rise. Volatility creates opportunity for investors, however.
Join Macquarie Asset Management’s investment experts for an interactive discussion, answering some of the biggest questions on investors’ minds as we kick off the new year.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How will economic growth and inflation evolve next year?
- Where are the biggest opportunities in both fixed income and equity markets?
- What can investors expect in 2024 and beyond?
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Bradley Klapmeyer, CFAManaging Director, Senior Portfolio Manager
Macquarie Asset Management
Gregory A. GizziManaging Director, Head of US Fixed income and Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager
Macquarie Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
