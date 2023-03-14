WEBCASTS
A Selective Approach to An Increasingly Important Exposure
Though non-US markets have long-term potential, many investors have allocated less to them over the years given the extended bull run in US stocks. However, as non-US equities are trading at attractive relative valuations vis-à-vis US stocks, investors should focus on a selective approach to take advantage of the discounts currently available. Join the experts at Diamond Hill and VettaFi for a webcast on how to take advantage of the opportunities available in non-US markets.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of geopolitical risks and how Diamond Hill's highly selective, company-by-company approach could mitigate those risks.
- The advantages of investing in non-US markets.
- The global economic and inflation outlook and how emerging markets can prepare your portfolio for long term success.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Krishna Mohanraj, CFAPortfolio Manager, International Strategy
Diamond Hill
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.