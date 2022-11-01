WEBCASTS
A Commodity Deep Dive with Neuberger Berman
Commodities have been top of mind for many investors in 2022, given the unique supply/demand dynamics at work. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Neuberger Berman and VettaFi on why investors should consider a broad-based commodities approach, especially in today's market environment.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- The role of a broad commodities investment in a diversified portfolio.
- Commodities market's drivers of return and supply/demand dynamics.
- Why focus on the commodities market through an active lens.
SPEAKERS
Hakan Kaya, PhDManaging Director
Neuberger Berman
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
