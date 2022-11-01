WEBCASTS

A Commodity Deep Dive with Neuberger Berman

Commodities have been top of mind for many investors in 2022, given the unique supply/demand dynamics at work. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with Neuberger Berman and VettaFi on why investors should consider a broad-based commodities approach, especially in today's market environment.

November 10, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • The role of a broad commodities investment in a diversified portfolio.
  • Commodities market's drivers of return and supply/demand dynamics.
  • Why focus on the commodities market through an active lens.

SPEAKERS

Hakan Kaya, PhD

Managing Director
Neuberger Berman

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
