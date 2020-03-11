Municipal bonds offer investors another avenue for income generation and total return potential beyond the traditional Aggregate Bond Index exposures, providing opportunities to enhance and diversify yields. In this upcoming webcast, New York Life Investments and ETF Trends will look to the current municipal bond landscape and identify strategies to help financial advisors incorporate actively managed municipal bond ETF strategies into a fixed-income portfolio.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

MacKay Shields LLC is an affiliate of New York Life. “New York Life Investments” is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. Securities distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

FOR REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVE USE ONLY. NOT TO BE USED WITH THE GENERAL PUBLIC.