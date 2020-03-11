WEBCASTS
2020 Insights into the Evolving Municipal Bond Market
Municipal bonds offer investors another avenue for income generation and total return potential beyond the traditional Aggregate Bond Index exposures, providing opportunities to enhance and diversify yields. In this upcoming webcast, New York Life Investments and ETF Trends will look to the current municipal bond landscape and identify strategies to help financial advisors incorporate actively managed municipal bond ETF strategies into a fixed-income portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- Review the municipal bond market and what 2020 has in store for munis
- Outline potential opportunities for active management in the municipal ETF space
- An in-depth look at a muni bond asset allocation strategy
- How financial advisors can incorporate munis into a diversified fixed-income portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David DowdenManaging Director, Portfolio Manager
MacKay Shields
Christopher RobertiManaging Director
MacKay Shields
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
