Value Investing 101: Not All Value Indices Are Created Equal
This 30 minute discussion will set out how value investing has been an enduring strategy, but not all value indices effectively capture the benefits of the value style. In the upcoming LiveCast, Lyrical Asset Management and VettaFi will outline a methodology for those who seek enduring, liquid value exposure through a passively managed investment strategy.
September 15, 2022
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Lyrical Asset Management
VettaFi
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- An overview of the value investment style and well-known value indices.
- Why Lyrical U.S. Value Index’s methodology stands out from mainstream value indexing.
- How financial advisors can incorporate a true value investment strategy into a diversified investment portfolio.
SPEAKERS
Andrew WellingtonCo-Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer
Lyrical Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
