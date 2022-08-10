SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

“Hidden gems” that offer unique, differentiated approaches to risk management, income, ESG, and portfolio diversification

An overview of the nuance and precision required to implement a thriving sustainable investment strategy

How to effectively use thematic ETFs in portfolio allocations

SPEAKERS

Mamadou-Abou Sarr, CIFD Co-Founder and President

VShares

Lara Crigger Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.