WEBCASTS
Manage Risk and Reap Reward with These Hidden Gem Strategies
Sustainable investing requires intentionality, expertise, and experience.
In this 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with V-Square and VettaFi experts on some lesser known but highly compelling strategies, with the goal of helping financial advisors discover new tools and approaches to sustainability, risk management, income, and more.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- “Hidden gems” that offer unique, differentiated approaches to risk management, income, ESG, and portfolio diversification
- An overview of the nuance and precision required to implement a thriving sustainable investment strategy
- How to effectively use thematic ETFs in portfolio allocations
SPEAKERS
Mamadou-Abou Sarr, CIFDCo-Founder and President
VShares
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
