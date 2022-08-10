WEBCASTS

Manage Risk and Reap Reward with These Hidden Gem Strategies

Sustainable investing requires intentionality, expertise, and experience.

In this 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with V-Square and VettaFi experts on some lesser known but highly compelling strategies, with the goal of helping financial advisors discover new tools and approaches to sustainability, risk management, income, and more. 

August 30, 2022
10am PT | 1pm ET
SUMMARY

Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:

  • “Hidden gems” that offer unique, differentiated approaches to risk management, income, ESG, and portfolio diversification
  • An overview of the nuance and precision required to implement a thriving sustainable investment strategy
  • How to effectively use thematic ETFs in portfolio allocations

SPEAKERS

Mamadou-Abou Sarr, CIFD

Co-Founder and President
VShares

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

