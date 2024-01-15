WEBCASTS

An Advisor’s Guide to Managing Risk and Timing the Market

2024 is filled with uncertainty, leaving many investors adrift. What is signal and what is noise? How can you properly time the market and manage risk given the numerous headwinds?

Join the experts at Ranger Alternative Management and VettaFi as they unpack a unique strategy that can help your portfolio navigate unusual markets. Understanding the fundamentals of market timing and knowing what the most important indicators are could be critical in helping your portfolio capture opportunity and blunt risk.

February 8, 2024
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The four pillars of market timing.
  • Six critical indicators to keep an eye in 2024 and one big one that is essential for cutting risk.
  • An overview of a strategy built around these indicators and where it can fit in your portfolio.

SPEAKERS

John Del Vecchio, CFA

Portfolio Manager, Principal
Ranger Alternative Management

Brad Lamensdorf

Portfolio Manager, Principal
Ranger Alternative Management

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

