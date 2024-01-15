WEBCASTS
An Advisor’s Guide to Managing Risk and Timing the Market
2024 is filled with uncertainty, leaving many investors adrift. What is signal and what is noise? How can you properly time the market and manage risk given the numerous headwinds?
Join the experts at Ranger Alternative Management and VettaFi as they unpack a unique strategy that can help your portfolio navigate unusual markets. Understanding the fundamentals of market timing and knowing what the most important indicators are could be critical in helping your portfolio capture opportunity and blunt risk.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The four pillars of market timing.
- Six critical indicators to keep an eye in 2024 and one big one that is essential for cutting risk.
- An overview of a strategy built around these indicators and where it can fit in your portfolio.
SPEAKERS
John Del Vecchio, CFAPortfolio Manager, Principal
Ranger Alternative Management
Brad LamensdorfPortfolio Manager, Principal
Ranger Alternative Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
