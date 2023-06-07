With Chinese Equities Beckoning, Consider This ETF | ETF Trends

Some broader Chinese equity gauges aren’t doing much worth bragging about this year. However, those disappointments arguably belie strong fundamentals and attractive valuations in the world’s second-largest economy.

Those tepid performances also disguise potential opportunity with exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN). GLIN, which follows the MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index, could be pertinent as the Chinese economy continues rebounding from the throes of coronavirus restrictions and as the U.S. dollar declines.

“China has reopened much quicker than expected, and much of the strong growth that was expected to come forth next year is starting to happen now,” noted Morningstar analyst Lauren Solberg.

GLCN has some leverage to the China reopening story as consumer stocks — cyclical and staples — represent about 18% of the ETF’s roster. Likewise, the ETF’s nearly 8% weight to communication services equities could prove relevant.

Other Catalysts for GLCN, Chinese Equities

Fortunately for investors considering GLCN, there are catalysts pertaining to Chinese stocks that extend beyond the economic reopening. Those include the potential for monetary stimulus and the notion that stocks across the emerging markets landscape are historically inexpensive today.

“On average, emerging-markets stocks are cheaper now than they have been over the past 15 years,” added Solberg. “That’s in terms of their price/earnings ratios, which are a commonly watched valuation metric comparing the stock’s price with its expected or historical earnings. The Morningstar Emerging Markets Index’s trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio is 11.1 as of April 2023—below its 15-year average level of 12.5.”

While the comments above pertain to a broad emerging markets benchmark, they are nonetheless relevant to GCLN. Chinese equities usually command 30% or more of standard emerging markets indexes. The VanEck ETF has a credible value proposition of its own. Materials, healthcare, and energy stocks combine for nearly half the fund’s roster.

However, GLCN isn’t strictly a sleepy value ETF. The fund features a 13.48% allocation to technology stocks. That’s a potentially alluring trait at a time when China is asserting itself in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race. A case can be made that China is already the world’s AI leader or close to ascending to that status.

Speaking of innovation and Chinese stocks, that theme is accessible in the healthcare sector — GLCN’s second-largest sector weight. Owing to the country’s rapidly aging population, some fund managers believe there is long-term opportunity in China’s healthcare sector.