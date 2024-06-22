Watch These Fallen Angel Sectors: Real Estate and Banking

In May, fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, “H0CF”) underperformed the broad high yield market (as represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, “H0A0”) by 0.13% (1.01% vs 1.14%). Fallen angels now lag by 0.79% YTD, with returns of 0.85% vs 1.64% for the broad high yield market. Within broad high yield, BB and CCC and below rated bonds posted the same return, 1.23%, while single B rated bonds underperformed by 0.27%, posting 0.96% in May. Lower quality high yield continues to be ahead so far this year due to much higher yields (average yields of 13.5%, to date), as well as a shorter duration, which translated into a -0.87% price return and 3.68% income return for the CCC and lower rated bonds. Fallen angel spreads are still tight, currently at 260bps, which is 2bps below the YTD average, 31bps below the 3Y average and 102bps below the 10Y average, but 60bps above the lowest all time spread, which occurred in October 2021, at 200bps.

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Where are Fallen Angels sectors relative to Broad HY now?

Fallen angels deliver a distinct value proposition that sets them apart from the overall high yield market. Fallen angels generally have differentiated sector exposure, which has been one of the drivers of long-term outperformance as these issuers tend to have sector biases as a result of broad economic factors (for example, going overweight Autos in 2004/2005 and Energy in 2016, the COVID pandemic and what is now playing out in the Real Estate sector). Historically this has allowed investors to participate in an entire sector’s recovery, as bonds may be oversold prior to downgrade and subsequently recover in price.

The table below details the current positioning of fallen angels vs broad high yield.

Fallen angels have a more distinct sector exposure than broad high yield, which has helped drive prior differentiated returns. Banking and Real Estate are indicative, as fallen angels are overweight 6.7x and 3.3x, respectively, and both offer wider spreads (3bps and 249bps wider) and higher yields (33bps and 245bps). The lack of Auto and Media exposure in fallen angels differs from broad high yield, as the latter has approximately 11% combined exposure to both sectors.

All fallen angels sectors have a longer duration than high yield which investors can take advantage of when rate cuts occur to avoid or limit reinvestment risk while still maintaining caution on excessive duration risk.

Sector Exposure Spreads Yield Duration Automotive* Underweight Banking Overweight Wider Higher Longer Basic Industry Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Capital Goods Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Consumer Goods Overweight Tighter Lower Longer Energy Overweight Wider Lower Longer Financial Services Underweight Wider Higher Longer Healthcare Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Insurance Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Leisure Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Media* Underweight Real Estate Overweight Wider Higher Longer Retail Overweight Tighter Lower Longer Services Underweight Tighter Lower Longer Technology & Electronics Overweight Tighter Lower Longer Telecommunications Overweight Tighter Lower Longer Transportation Overweight Tighter Lower Longer Utility Underweight Tighter Lower Longer

*No fallen angel exposure. As of 5/31/24.

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck.

Fallen Angels Overall Statistics: Fallen angel yields decreased by 13bps to 7.30% while spreads continue to trade rangebound in the mid-200s. Broad high yield saw similar changes, with yields decreasing 16bps but still above 8.00% and spreads experiencing minimal changes, as the 10Y rallied with yields falling approximately 20bps due to slightly better inflation data and strong earnings. With no fallen angel or rising star activity this past month, the change in duration was muted.

Fallen Angels Broad HY 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 Yield to Worst 6.99 6.92 7.43 7.30 7.69 7.75 8.20 8.04 Par Weighted Price 91.20 91.22 89.25 89.73 91.86 93.18 91.88 92.54 Effective Duration 5.41 5.32 5.20 5.13 3.31 3.28 3.36 3.32 Full Market Value ($mn) 67,821 64,657 57,955 55,954 1,237,721 1,260,542 1,245,972 1,266,219 OAS 285 247 255 260 339 315 318 320 No. of Issues 143 138 130 129 1,837 1,864 1,864 1,881

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index. OAS refers to “option-adjusted spread.” Please see definition for this and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of strategy performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels: There were no fallen angels in May but we continue to keep an eye on real estate exposure, as early June saw Moody’s put six regional banks on review for downgrades due to their substantial exposure to commercial real estate loans, particularly in office space. Boeing continues to be on our radar as all three rating agencies rated it BBB-/Baa3 with a negative watch/outlook.

Month-end Addition Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price January Hudson Pacific Properties LP BB1 Real Estate REITs 2.18 88.05 February Advance Auto Parts Inc. BB1 Retail Specialty Retail 2.52 91.20

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of strategy performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Rising Stars: None in May.

Month-end Exit Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Las Vegas Sands Corp BB1 Leisure Gaming 3.12 93.19 March Enlink Midstream Partners LP BB1 Energy Gas Distribution 2.30 88.92 April FirstEnergy Corp. BB1 Utility Electric-Integrated 6.62 87.10 April Rolls-Royce PLC BB1 Capital Goods Aerospace/Defense 1.51 96.00

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of strategy performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels Performance by Sector: All sectors, except for Real Estate, posted positive returns in May, with Transportation and Insurance being the top performers, although their contribution to return was limited due to their small exposures. Real Estate and Telecom were bottom performers, as both were the only sectors to see their price decline in May. These sectors have the lowest average price, highest spreads and among the highest weightings (approximately 22%) within fallen angels. Relative to broad high yield, fallen angels’ Retail and Banking sectors were top contributors to performance due to their overweights, while Real Estate was the main detractor to performance due to its high weighting and wider spreads, with most issuers in the index exposed to commercial real estate.

Wgt (%) OAS Price Total Return 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 MTD Banking 4.79 4.62 5.13 5.40 231 235 219 208 97.91 97.11 96.29 97.37 1.54 Basic Industry 1.70 3.20 3.55 3.71 171 186 155 150 97.24 94.37 93.46 94.67 1.69 Capital Goods 5.85 6.17 5.10 5.36 200 153 158 171 97.34 97.38 96.00 96.96 1.45 Consumer Goods 4.33 4.42 4.96 5.20 230 223 229 228 94.29 93.07 93.14 93.80 1.24 Energy 14.75 11.17 12.25 12.02 259 235 225 234 92.49 93.95 92.37 92.96 1.34 Financial Services 1.14 1.18 1.29 1.36 378 336 332 341 86.41 87.09 84.75 85.86 1.79 Healthcare 4.10 4.44 4.90 5.08 270 210 189 200 88.73 90.80 89.50 90.36 1.37 Insurance 1.32 1.43 1.55 1.64 323 244 233 227 94.10 96.82 94.75 96.07 1.89 Leisure 7.90 5.10 5.56 5.82 228 170 168 169 93.21 95.08 93.59 94.34 1.22 Real Estate 9.07 9.60 10.65 10.84 675 527 515 593 82.72 81.84 81.17 79.66 -1.43 Retail 14.38 18.02 19.55 20.35 242 179 172 174 86.39 89.54 87.58 88.59 1.48 Services 0.64 0.66 0.74 0.78 243 217 195 194 94.78 94.51 93.53 94.47 1.41 Technology & Electronics 6.22 5.81 6.27 6.53 194 188 185 190 94.14 92.99 90.44 91.51 1.60 Telecommunications 13.00 13.39 14.04 11.22 366 368 401 397 92.22 90.01 84.66 83.32 0.46 Transportation 2.09 2.23 2.43 2.55 209 170 151 143 94.92 95.37 94.20 95.65 1.95 Utility 8.71 8.54 2.04 2.14 139 122 163 169 92.18 91.13 95.62 96.33 1.20 Total 100 100 100 100 285 247 255 260 91.20 91.22 89.25 89.73 1.01

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Returns are based on partial period data. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Not intended as a recommendation to invest or divest in any of the sectors mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of strategy performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels Performance by Rating: No major changes within the rating exposure for fallen angels this past month, with BBs still at an 80% exposure. Higher quality within fallen angels outperformed lower quality, as lower quality spreads widened and their prices declined.

Wgt (%) OAS Price Total Return 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/24 4/30/24 5/31/24 MTD BB 80.55 81.63 80.48 83.23 219 190 188 193 92.44 92.85 91.72 92.49 1.29 B 13.43 12.87 13.79 11.05 317 330 343 361 96.46 93.99 89.95 90.33 0.60 CCC 5.44 5.51 5.73 5.72 1,130 893 982 1,034 69.40 68.48 63.68 61.98 -1.89 Total 100 100 100 100 285 247 255 260 91.20 91.22 89.25 89.73 1.01

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Not intended as a recommendation to invest or divest in any of the sectors mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of strategy performance. It is not possible to invest in an index. BB index: ICE BofA BB US High Yield Index; Single-B index: ICE BofA Single-B US High Yield Index; CCC & Lower rated index ICE BofA CCC & Lower US High Yield Index.

Originally published 17 June 2024.