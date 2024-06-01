Value vs. Growth Investing: Key Differences & Strategies | ETF Trends

Key Differences Between Growth and Value Investing

Growth and value investing differ fundamentally in their approach to selection and assessment of stocks. Growth investors are typically less concerned with the current price of the stock relative to its fundamentals and more with the potential for significant growth in revenues and earnings. In contrast, value investors focus on obtaining stocks at a price that implies a discount to their true worth.

Performance in Market Conditions

The performance of growth and value investing can vary significantly under different market conditions. Growth stocks tend to perform well during economic expansions when investors are willing to pay premiums for higher earnings growth. Conversely, value stocks often outperform during a market downturn, as they are perceived as safer investments due to their undervaluation.

Historical Performance and Cyclicality

Historically, the success of growth and value investing has been cyclical. There have been periods when growth stocks have significantly outperformed value stocks and vice versa. This cyclical nature suggests that economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors can impact the performance of each strategy differently.

The table below provides a general overview of how value and growth stocks differ across several key dimensions:

Characteristic Value Stocks Growth Stocks Price Metrics Typically have lower price-to-earnings ratios. Usually have higher price-to-earnings ratios. Market Perception Seen as underpriced compared to their intrinsic value. Viewed as more richly priced based on current earnings. Dividends Often pay higher dividends. May pay little to no dividends, reinvesting profits into growth. Risk Perceived as lower risk due to undervaluation, and tendency to be in more mature business stages with more stable earnings. Considered higher risk due to high valuations and expectations. Investment Appeal Attractive during economic downturns or market corrections. Favored in bullish or rapidly growing economic environments. Company Characteristics Mature companies with stable earnings. Young or rapidly expanding companies with high growth rates. Earnings Growth Slow to moderate earnings growth. Rapid earnings growth.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Between Value or Growth Stocks

Investors should consider their risk profile, investment goals, and the current market outlook when choosing between growth and value stocks. For instance, those with a higher risk tolerance may prefer the potentially higher returns of growth stocks, while more conservative investors may opt for the perceived safety of value stocks.

The Moat Approach to Value and Growth Investing

With the launch of the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth (MGRO) and VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value (MVAL) ETFs, Morningstar’s proven strategy of identifying quality companies trading at attractive valuations is now available for investors seeking targeted growth and value exposure.

