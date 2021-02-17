Seeking Growth at a Reasonable Price? Look No Further than ‘GLIN’

With a global vaccine now in the deployment phase, higher growth is forecasted in economies around the globe. S&P Global Ratings is expecting India to recover by next year, which should certainly help benefit the VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN).

The credit ratings agency is expecting India’s economy to grow 10% in fiscal year 2022, which runs from April 1 thru March 31 in the following year.

“The Indian economy is on track to recover in fiscal 2022,” a S&P Global Ratings report said, according to a CNBC article. “Consistently good agriculture performance, a flattening of the Covid-19 infection curve, and a pickup in government spending are all supporting the economy.”

The fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index. The index is comprised of equity securities which are generally considered by the index provider to exhibit favorable fundamental characteristics according to the index provider’s proprietary scoring methodology.

GLIN gives investors: