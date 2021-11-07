OUNZ Holds “Responsibly Sourced” Gold

By Axel Merk

Merk Investments LLC, Sponsor of the VanEck Merk Gold Trust

In another industry first, based on our analysis, VanEck Merk® Gold Trust (OUNZ) is the first exchange traded gold fund in the U.S. to have achieved 100% “responsibly sourced” gold in its holdings.1 We highlight OUNZ’s responsibly sourced gold holdings to broaden gold’s appeal to investors with sustainability criteria.

What Does It Mean to Hold Responsibly Sourced Gold?

The gold bars held by OUNZ are so-called “London Bars”. These are the large gold bars institutions and central banks use to trade and store gold. London Bars are subject to rules set by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

In 2012, the LBMA introduced its Responsible Sourcing Program. The program “follows the five-step due diligence framework set out in the OECD Guidance and requires Good Delivery refiners to demonstrate their efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and human rights abuses, and respect the environment globally.”

OUNZ is the first U.S.-listed exchange traded gold product to publish a bar list holding only London Bars refined in 2012 or later.

Does This Mean Any Gold Before 2012 Wasn’t Responsibly Sourced?

Not necessarily. Miners and refiners had been subject to their own set of rules and regulations. The Responsible Sourcing Program was introduced, in part, to provide streamlined standards. It’s also worth noting that it is a continuous improvement program, with new standards incorporated as the program evolves.

Does This Mean All Gold Refined After 2012 Is Sourced Responsibly?

It means all gold introduced to the LBMA is subject to the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program. Keep in mind that old London Bars are at times sent back to refineries. As such, a London Bar refined today may include gold that was first mined before 2012.

How Does This Impact Investors?

OUNZ’s goal is to provide investors with a convenient and cost-efficient way to buy and hold gold through an exchange traded product with the option to take physical delivery of gold. At times, when gold is delivered to OUNZ in exchange for shares, only gold bars refined before 2012 may be available. OUNZ will accept those gold bars and may swap them for newer bars as they become available.

Long before sustainability was a consideration for many investors, many gold miners had been responsible in terms of how they treat the environment and how they support the communities in which they operate. The Responsible Sourcing Program helps formalize and audit best practices with regards to both mining and money laundering. By holding responsibly sourced gold in OUNZ, we hope sustainability-conscious investors will consider whether gold may help diversify their portfolios.

