Follow the Growth Leaders in China and India

By Carlos Diez, MarketGrader, VanEck Global

The rapid growth in the Chinese and Indian economies over the past decade is widely known to investors. Yet not many have been able to translate such macroeconomic tailwinds into substantial equity investment gains. Despite this disconnect, there is an abundance of exceptional companies in both countries’ equity markets. These companies are not just notable Chinese or Indian companies, but companies that would be considered great anywhere.

Focus on the Companies, Not the Markets

The process of identifying exceptional companies begins with an analysis of every publicly traded company in the equity universe, which for China and India, totals more than 6,600 companies. We apply 24 fundamental metrics to covered company, dividing all indicators into four categories: Growth, Value (GARP part of the analysis), Profitability and Cash Flow (Quality part of the analysis). These metrics are aggregated into a final MarketGrader Score (MG ScoreTM) between 0 and 100. We then rate as ‘BUY’ all of those with an MG ScoreTM greater than 60 and as ‘SELL’ all of those with an MG ScoreTM below 50. The remaining companies are rated ‘HOLD’.

Ultimately, the goal is to identify companies with the following characteristics:

Consistent top to bottom line growth—not just explosive short-term growth—with sustainable margins and high cash flow generation.

Reasonable valuations relative to sustainable growth rates, and not based just on absolute, out of context, valuation multiples.

A sound capital structure that does not impair operating growth, combined with high returns on invested capital and low capital intensity.

China and India Through MarketGrader’s GARP Lens

For more than two decades, MarketGrader has been implementing the process described above to view global equity markets from a unique vantage point: through a GARP + Quality lens focused on the financial health of individual companies rather than on broad asset or sub-asset classes (such as large vs. small or emerging vs. developed economies).

Our approach is decidedly bottom-up and grounded in stock selection. We believe that the important macroeconomic factors driving growth in these countries can be harnessed by owning the companies best positioned to profit from those trends and thus compound growth over many years. Our China and India Growth Leaders Indices were built based on this approach. Selecting the constituents of these Indices requires both knowing what to include (the highly-rated companies) and knowing what to exclude (low-rated companies).

Broad-based indices that cover the entire market may include companies with poor growth, value or quality attributes. The chart below highlights the MG ScoreTM breakdown by weighting of the MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index and MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index compared to broad benchmarks. By incorporating MarketGrader’s scoring methodology and applying it to a broad universe of stocks, investors may be able to sidestep some of the troublesome companies that are held in the benchmark indices.

MarketGrader China and India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index Comparison

How to invest

The VanEck Vectors® China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index (MGCNGRNR). The Index consists of 200 companies domiciled in China that the index provider has determined exhibit favorable fundamental characteristics. The VanEck Vectors® India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index (MGINGRNR). The Index consists of 80 companies domiciled in India that the index provider has determined exhibit favorable fundamental characteristics.