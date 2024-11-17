Fallen Angels: Rates Rise, Spreads Tighten | ETF Trends

Fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, “H0CF”) underperformed the broad high yield market (as represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, “H0A0”) in October by 0.29% (-0.84% vs -0.55%), driven mostly by the rise in rates throughout the month, increasing the YTD underperformance to 2.14% (5.30% vs 7.44%). The 10Y Treasury yield jumped 47bps to 4.28%, a level not seen since July, as the market continued to recalibrate its expectations on the direction of interest rates. The wait for new fallen angels continues as Boeing raised equity and was able to end its labor strike, potentially providing some breathing room for the company. Moody’s confirmed Paramount’s Baa3 rating with a negative outlook, and. S&P Ratings has set its focus for new fallen angels on the commercial real estate sector, despite new back to office mandates and the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) easing cycle.

Rates Dominated as Spreads Tightened

In October, fallen angel and broad high-yield spreads tightened significantly, with high-yield spreads falling below 300 basis points for the first time since the global financial crisis (GFC). This tightening reflects strong economic fundamentals, robust credit conditions, ample liquidity and strong demand from yield-focused investors. Since October month-end, the higher rate/tighter spread trend accelerated following the U.S. election, likely reflecting adjusted forecasts for both growth and inflation.

Historically, fallen angel spreads have played a key role in overall yields, especially when rates were low following the GFC. However, post-COVID rate hikes aimed at controlling inflation brought rates back as a primary driver of returns, reducing the relative contribution of spreads. Generally speaking, spread makes up a smaller portion of yields when the rates are higher as seen on the below chart. With the Fed expected to continue to cut rates through 2025 in response to a stabilizing labor market, spreads may take the driver seat again. As spreads become more influential, especially if rates decline in a spread-widening environment, we anticipate higher quality bonds to outperform lower quality ones.

Rates Make Up Greater Portion of Yields