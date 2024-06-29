Fabless Semiconductor Companies: Winners in the CHIPS Act Era

The global semiconductor industry is experiencing a transformation driven by government initiatives like the CHIPS Act in the United States. These efforts aim to boost semiconductor production, but the ripple effects extend far beyond the factories. One significant beneficiary of this surge in manufacturing capacity is the chip design sector. By outsourcing their production, chip designers stand to gain from the increased competitiveness and efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing.

CHIPS Act from Ten Thousand Feet

The CHIPS Act, officially known as the CHIPS and Science Act, is a substantial government initiative aimed at revitalizing the semiconductor industry in the United States. With over $52 billion allocated for manufacturing and research, this act seeks to reduce dependency on foreign manufacturing, create jobs, and secure the supply chain. While these goals are ambitious, the broader impact on the semiconductor ecosystem is equally important.

Current Funding Totals by Company