China Bonds Are Still Too Big To Ignore | ETF Trends

As China navigates a bumpy economic recovery and investor sentiment appears to be near all-time lows, we wanted to revisit the investment case for continued exposure, specifically from a fixed income perspective. In short, despite current headwinds, we believe China is too big for global bond investors to ignore, and recent headwinds are an example of how its economy stands apart from the rest of the world. Further, the onshore market, which is the second largest globally, is extremely vast and diverse, allowing investors to selectively find exposure that may help strengthen an overall global bond portfolio in the long term.

From a yield perspective, the case for China bonds has undoubtedly become less compelling following a decline of about 100 basis points (bps) since their recent high in 2020. China’s 10-year government bond yield recently hit its lowest level on record, approximately 2.2%. Further, and perhaps more importantly, the yield differential versus the U.S. hit its lowest level as well, with the 10-year bond yielding 2.4% less than its U.S. counterpart. Chinese bond yields are also well below emerging markets peers, which on average yield about 7%, based on the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index as of May 10, 2024. To be sure, China’s size and single-A credit rating make a direct comparison challenging, and its global economic standing and resources make it hard to compare against similarly rated countries like Iceland and Israel, but the trend has been clear.

China Bond Yields Have Hit a Bottom, while CNY Has Depreciated

Source: ICE Data Services and JP Morgan, as of 3/31/2024. Yield Pickup is represented by the difference between ICE BofA China Government Index yield and ICE BofA Developed Markets Sovereign Bond Index yield. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

For bond investors, the yield decline over the past few years has provided significant support to returns while most global markets counterparts have struggled. The FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index returned about 1.9% per year as of April 30, 2024 since Chinese bond yields peaked in November 2020, while G-7 government bonds returned -7.8% annually. These returns include an approximate 9% depreciation of the Chinese renminbi (CNY) versus the U.S. dollar over the period. Although the CNY depreciation is notable for an historically stable currency, the currency did outperform its broader emerging markets currencies in that period.