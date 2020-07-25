Build a Better China Portfolio

Is there a better way to approach investing in China?

As China continues its long march towards full integration into the global economy, we believe it’s important to consider a portfolio that reflects the entire Chinese opportunity set, including onshore, HK-listed and U.S.-listed companies. However, broad-based indices that cover the entire Chinese market may include companies with poor growth, value or quality attributes and may not provide the returns that investors seeking exposure to the growth potential of the Chinese economy are looking for.

VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies with sound fundamentals and the potential for growth. The MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index selects fundamentally sound Chinese companies with attractive growth potential at a reasonable price (GARP), regardless of size or listing location.

MarketGrader’s scoring methodology and stock selection process may help investors participate more fully in the growth of the economy by owning stocks with growth potential, while sidestepping some of the troublesome companies that are held in the benchmark indices.

Can GLCN help investors avoid low-growth SOEs or fraudulent companies?

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) can be problematic for investors, especially in emerging markets countries like China. SOEs can be plagued with ineffective monitoring, poor transparency, ambiguous accountability, and lethargic growth characteristics. While SOEs are not excluded from the MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index investable universe, the fundamental process typically leads to a reduction in SOE exposure compared to the broad onshore Chinese indices. We believe that exposure to growing, profitable SOEs is warranted considering the size and reach of their impact on the local economy, and because there are high quality SOEs operating in higher growth, consumer oriented sectors of the economy that are often overlooked by broad benchmarks

Poor governance and a lack of transparency can also cause problems for investors. A common question we hear centers around the data quality that companies produce in emerging markets countries (especially China). Essentially, how can U.S. investors trust in Chinese companies to produce quality data, and how can bad actors be caught before global investors pay the price?

MarketGrader’s proprietary scoring methodology uses inputs across a wide range of time-diversified metrics across three main factors: growth, value and quality. Because the metrics are diversified across factors and time periods, the resulting single MarketGrader Score is robust, and may allow investors to sidestep potential bad actors.

Luckin Coffee is probably the most high-profile case of accounting fraud we’ve seen in the last few years coming from China. In April of 2020, under pressure from activist short-sellers, Luckin admitted to inflating company sales in 2019 by around $310 million dollars.

According to MarketGrader, Luckin Coffee has been considered a “Sell” since coverage was initiated in 2019 and has never been included in the index. The company was exhibiting poor growth, value and quality metrics for some time, even despite the fraudulent accounting activity. Even though bad actors effectively falsified certain accounting records by boosting revenues, Luckin’s poor financial condition was evident across other metrics, which led to a consistently negative MarketGrader Score.

What is the selection process for the underlying portfolio?

The index seeks to provide access to fundamentally sound Chinese companies with attractive GARP. The starting universe is the entire Chinese opportunity set, regardless of size or listing location. From there, eligible companies are ranked according to a composite score derived from a company’s growth, value and quality attributes, weighted in that order. The top 200 names based on this score are included in the portfolio, ranked according to free-float market cap with a 5% cap on individual positions. The ETF and index rebalances semi-annually.

How does the index compare to broad market benchmarks?

The index’s fundamental characteristics compare favorably to broad market indices, such as the CSI 300 Index or MSCI China Index. Comparative valuations are essentially in-line with the broad market, while growth metrics are higher. This indicates that the portfolio is offering GARP exposure, where investors are accessing stocks that have growth potential which are trading at reasonable valuations. Additionally, there are fewer companies with negative sales and EPS growth, indicating a higher quality of earnings for constituents.

PEG ratios are a popular way to determine if an index is GARP-aligned. PEG ratios are calculated by dividing a valuation metric (i.e., P/E) by a growth metric (i.e., sales or EPS growth rate). PEG ratios under 1 are generally considered favorable under a GARP lens. As seen below, the MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index has a PEG ratio under 1, while the broad benchmarks have PEG ratios above 1.

Selected Characteristics as of 6/30/2020

MarketGrader China All-Cap Growth Leaders Index CSI 300 Index MSCI China Index Fwd P/E 13.88 13.59 13.72 P/B 3.23 2.15 2.07 Sales Growth 26.65 18.25 24.54 % w/ Negative Sales Growth 0.77% 9.68% 5.42% EPS Growth 40.44 51.82 35 % w/ Negative EPS Growth 5.54% 20.86% 13.76% PEG 0.81 1.16 1.06

Source: VanEck. See definitions below.

For the table above: Note high growth rates (Sales, EPS) compared to similar P/E as benchmarks. This indicates a better price for higher comparable growth rates.

Forward P/E represents the weighted harmonic mean of 12- month Forward Price to Earnings Ratio. P/B represents the weighted harmonic mean of the Price to Book. Weighted Sales Growth represents the weighted sales growth over the previous 12 months, with outliers over 5 standard deviations from the mean excluded. EPS Growth represents the weighted EPS growth over the previous 12 months, with outliers over 5 standard deviations from the mean excluded. PEG represents the weighted harmonic average of each constituent’s Trailing 12 month Price to Earnings Ratio divided by its sales growth over previous 12 months. Negative Sales Growth and Negative EPS Growth represents the weighting of the portfolio consisting of stocks with negative sales and EPS growth.

MarketGrader China All Cap Growth Leaders Index is comprised of Chinese equity securities which are generally considered by MarketGrader (the “Index Provider”) to exhibit favorable fundamental characteristics according to the Index Provider’s proprietary scoring methodology.

The MSCI China Index captures large and mid cap representation across China A shares, H shares, B shares, Red chips, P chips and foreign listings (e.g. ADRs).

The CSI 300 Index is a free-float weighted index that consists of 300 A-share stocks listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

