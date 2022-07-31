Access Commodities Intelligently: Question and Answer

Commodities can enhance portfolio diversification and provide access to global growth. Historically, commodities have also acted as a hedge against inflation, outperforming U.S. stocks and bonds. Even in periods of modest inflation (2-6%) commodities have outperformed U.S. stocks. This blog intends to answer frequently asked questions about the VanEck CM Commodity Index Fund, a passively managed fund that tracks the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI)1 and offers “pure” commodity exposure by investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments and more conservative fixed income securities, such as short-term U.S. treasuries.

Q: How does the UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) gain exposure to commodities?

A: CMCI diversifies across 26 commodity components and up to five maturities, and can efficiently adapt to the changing economic environment. CMCI chooses between futures contracts with maturities of three, six and 12 months, as well as two- to five-year maturities for certain commodities. This can be done either selectively for individual commodities to diversify over time, or collectively for all those included in the index to diversify both across commodities and over time. CMCI is rebalanced monthly to bring components back in line with their target weights.

CMCI invests in commodity futures contracts and is diversified across five sectors: energy, agriculture, industrial metals, precious metals and livestock. The weighting process for the Index is designed to reflect the economic significance and market liquidity of each commodity.

The selection and weightings of the futures contracts are reviewed annually and new target weights are determined. The Index is rebalanced to the new target weights during the maintenance period, which is the final three CMCI business days of July.

The performance of CMCI has three components: income return (interest earned on investment collateral), spot return (gain or loss on the commodity price) and roll return (gain or loss from rolling the futures contract forward). Commodity futures contracts, unlike stocks, expire monthly, or at another predetermined point in time. This expiration point is known as the contract’s “maturity,” or time to physical delivery.

Q: What does roll yield mean?

A: Roll yield refers to the profit or loss that can be generated when investing in the futures market due to the price difference between futures contracts with different expiration dates. For example, when traditional commodity indices roll their future contracts from month to month, instances may occur where the next month’s futures contract is purchased for more than what expiring front-month futures contracts sold for. This creates a roll loss and results in “negative roll yield.” Roll yield is positive when a futures contract trades at a higher price as it approaches expiration.

Q: What are the benefits of the index’s “constant maturity”?

A: With CMCI, the maturity of each commodity component remains fixed at a predefined time interval from the current date at all times. The “constant maturity” concept is achieved by a continuous rolling process, where a weighted percentage of contracts are swapped for longer-dated contracts on a daily basis. This procedure produces a more continuous form of “pure” commodity exposure and provides a better balance of forward price behavior than traditional commodity indices, such as the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) or the S&P GSCI (GSCI). Additionally, this feature of CMCI can minimize exposure to the negative effects of roll yield, making the index more representative of the underlying market price movements.

To avoid the “contango trap” that occurs when front-month contracts approach expiration and must be sold below their purchase price, CMCI’s methodology expands the range of index components beyond short-dated contracts, resulting in increased diversification across a range of contract prices and expiration dates. Rather than roll all contracts within a monthly window of just a few predictable days, CMCI employs a daily rolling mechanism. Each day, the index rolls a small portion of its futures contracts to longer maturities, based on a rules-driven formula designed to capitalize on the most attractively priced longer-term contracts. This method has the potential to reduce negative roll yield in futures that are in contango and enhance positive roll yield in contracts that are in backwardation. Monthly rebalancing of contracts back to target weights helps to avoid market-driven concentrations of assets in any given contract.

Q: What is the tax treatment of the VanEck CM Commodity Index Fund?

A: The VanEck CM Commodity Index Fund provides access to commodities without burdensome K-1 tax reporting. The fund makes distributions of all its net investment income to shareholders as dividends annually, and makes distributions of any net capital gains, at least annually, in December. These distributions are generally taxable as ordinary income or capital gains, unless being invested through a tax advantaged retirement account, such as a 401K or IRA, which if distributed, may be taxed as ordinary income when withdrawn. Please consult your tax professional to determine how these distributions affect your individual tax situation.

Q: How can investors buy VanEck Mutual Funds?

