Your Tax Loss Harvest S&P 500® Play for 2022 | ETF Trends

A stronger than expected jobs report and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index report for August have markets now positioning for the likelihood of another 0.75% interest rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting at the end of September. With inflation persisting at a flat month-over-month rate in July, equities have continued to be hit hard, providing the possibility of tax-loss harvest and moving to an alternative fund type that might be better suited to mitigate some volatility within equities while seeking to provide income opportunities.

As long as inflation persists at high levels, it can continue to erode the buying power of consumers, impacting a broad range of equities and having far-reaching effects across supply chains and more as higher costs eat into margins. The Federal Reserve has committed to fighting inflation at all costs, a message most recently reinforced by Federal Reserve vice chair Lael Brainard.

“Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down to target. The economic environment is highly uncertain, and the path of policy will be data dependent,” Brainard cautioned in a recent speech.

Soaring, persistent inflation has already taken a toll on equities this year, particularly growth-oriented ones that have seen their forward fall precipitously from decade-long highs. The S&P 500, an index comprised of around 500 of the top U.S.-listed companies that make up about 80% of the U.S. equity market cap, is down just over 17% year-to-date as of September 7, 2022.

Tax-Loss Harvesting Opportunities

“With an ongoing bear market, many advisors hold positions that have incurred losses in 2022. They can use the liquidity and tax efficiency benefits of ETFs to improve their client portfolios while staying diversified,” explained Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

Losses within equities this year could be captured via tax-loss harvesting, a practice whereby the investment is sold off at a loss, and those losses can then be applied to taxes owed on investments making a profit. In other words, capital losses can offset capital gains, though tax-loss harvesting is a tax deferral, not a cancellation.

Advisors and investors selling an investment for tax-loss harvesting purposes but still wishing to maintain their exposure need to be aware of the wash-sale rule, which prevents repurchasing of the identical security or investment sold for 60 days around the sale (30 days before and 30 days after) or else the capital loss will not be applicable towards offsetting capital gains. The way around this is to purchase a like fund that still provides the desired exposure but is different enough not to trigger the wash-sale rule.

In the case of the S&P 500, if an investor had an allocation to a broad-based ETF that covered the S&P 500 and they wished to capture those capital losses to offset any gains they might have this year, they could sell the broad-based ETF at a loss and move into a fund that offered potentially better positioning within the S&P 500 for the current market of uncertainty while also providing monthly income opportunities.

Various ETFs are available that work to help mitigate volatility within equities or seek high current income, but few funds combine the two using a collar strategy. A collar strategy entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options and writing calls for the same security and seeks to reduce volatility, generate income, and provide a measure of downside protection.

A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific day. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

Nationwide offers a variety of actively managed ETFs that utilize a collar strategy within equities, including the Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed ETF (NSPI), an ETF that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the S&P 500 Index, and a fund that could be used to tax-loss harvest into this year.

