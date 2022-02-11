Tom Lydon Discusses Risks and NUSI’s Success Heading Into 2022

ETF Trends’ CEO, Tom Lydon, speaks with Nationwide’s senior director of ETFs, Margaret Farquharson, and Harvest Volatility Management’s managing director and portfolio manager, Troy Cates, about the key risks seen in the market this season and what to expect going into 2022.

To start, Lydon asks about advisors’ concerns with chasing yield in a low-yield environment. This is especially relevant when considering signs of inflation and rising rates going into the new year. Farquharson has seen the primacy of income generation and protection grow among advisors. There have been many persistent headwinds regarding income investing, with advisors increasingly turning to alternative asset classes and sources to derive the income need for retirement, among other concerns.

“We’ve seen inflation rise, as of late, and we now have this new Omicron variant,” Farquharson adds. “And they’re anticipating that inflation will really intensify with this new variant, increasing some of these bottlenecks that would boost inflation.”

Additionally, looking at the traditional sources of income across the credit and duration spectrum on the fixed income side, advisors have seen spreads tighten and yields dry up. Similarly, looking at the standard 60/40 portfolio, income derived from the 40 has been seen to really evaporate. This all explains why advisors are really looking to alternative strategies to generate income. “Strategies that realistically may introduce additional risks into their portfolios,” Farquharson notes.

The NUSI Alternative

Talking about alternative income leads to the discussion of the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), which has been a significant contributor when it comes to alternative options for advisors. As Farquharson explains, “When thinking about bringing new products to market, we’re cognizant of the needs of investors and the challenges that they may face. We think the two biggest outcomes that advisors are really looking for, given the environment, were income generation and downside protection. I think that really led to our decision to launch [NUSI] in partnership with Harvest Volatility Management, a leading option-based asset manager.”

As far as how this works, Cates explains that the goal of NUSI was to seek to deliver a high monthly income with a measure of downside protection. After Nationwide reached out, the work was done to develop an options strategy on top of the Nasdaq-100, which involves rolling in a net-credit collar on a monthly basis to bring in income and use that income to provide downside protection.

NUSI Is Doing Its Job

Fast-forwarding to today, with NUSI out doing its job, there’s the expansion of the risk-managed suite that allows similar products with different asset classes. As Farquharson explains, given the challenges that investors may continue to face, Nationwide is committed to providing solutions that seek to generate high current income with a measure of downside protection, thanks to the expansion of the risk-managed income ETF suite.

Farquharson goes on, explaining, “With the addition of solutions that offer exposure to some of the most well-known domestic indexes, investors may now be able to derive the potential income and downside potential benefits that Nationwide has thought to deliver with NUSI, while potentially having greater optionality when addressing the risk-return objectives that underline their overall strategic allocation decisions.”

Cates also notes how using these new indexes may allow the firms to still provide high income and volatility reduction of portfolios while also giving the advisor a choice of where they want to grab their capital appreciation.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

