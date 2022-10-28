Tax Loss Harvesting Opportunities Within Small-Caps | ETF Trends

Small-caps have taken an outsized hit this year as recession risk rises under an aggressively tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy regime. Advisors evaluating their portfolios for tax loss harvesting opportunities in the last quarter of the year have options within small-caps.

With a strong dollar expected to gouge into the bottom line of multinational companies while the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive rate hiking regime alongside quantitative tightening, and with inflation continuing to cut into margins, it could be a challenging fourth quarter for all equities, but particularly for large-caps that have multinational exposures. Small-caps are already priced at a steep discount, offering an attractive entry point or a tax loss harvesting opportunity into a risk-managed option.

Losses within equities this year could be captured via tax loss harvesting, a practice whereby the investment is sold off at a loss, and those losses can then be applied to taxes owed on investments making a profit. In other words, capital losses can offset capital gains, though tax loss harvesting is a tax deferral, not a cancellation.

Advisors and investors selling an investment for tax loss harvesting purposes but still wishing to maintain their exposure need to be aware of the wash-sale rule, which prevents repurchasing of the identical security or investment sold for 60 days around the sale (30 days before and 30 days after), or else the capital loss will not be applicable towards offsetting capital gains. The way around this is to purchase a similar fund that still provides the desired exposure but is different enough to avoid triggering the wash-sale rule.

In the case of the Russell 2000®, if an investor had an allocation to a broad-based ETF that covered the Russell 2000® and they wished to capture those capital losses to offset any gains they might have this year, they could sell the broad-based ETF at a loss and move into a fund that offered potentially better volatility mitigation within the Russell 2000® for the current market of uncertainty while also providing monthly income opportunities.

Tax Loss Harvesting Small-Caps With NTKI

A tax loss strategy for advisors looking for investment opportunities within equities for their clients is to move into the Nationwide Russell 2000® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI). This actively managed fund invests in a portfolio of securities that replicates the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® tracks approximately 2,000 U.S. small-cap companies.

The Russell 2000® was down 23.82% as of 10/11/2022, while the broader S&P 500® Index, which tracks the 500 top U.S.-listed companies, was down 23.76% over the same period. There is tax loss harvesting potential in capturing losses in the broad S&P 500® that could feel outsized effects of a strong dollar and inflation in the fourth quarter and moving to small-caps that are already steeply discounted on recession risks or moving from a general investment in the Russell 2000® to a risk-managed investment within the same index.

NTKI has demonstrated better performance within small caps than the Russell 2000®, outperforming the broader index by over 8% as of the end of the third quarter. NTKI also has a distribution yield of 7.01% as of June 30, 2022. (Click this link to see the fact sheet with standardized performance and 30-day SEC yield.)

The fund utilizes an options collar in seeking to generate monthly income. A collar strategy is a strategy that entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset at a specific price on a specific day. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to reduce the fund’s volatility, generate monthly income, and provide a measure of downside protection.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of VettaFi.

