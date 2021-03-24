Schwab Planning a New Low-Cost International Dividend ETF

At a time when newly issued exchange traded funds are becoming increasingly nuanced, Charles Schwab is sticking to basics.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) said Tuesday it’s introducing the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) on or around April 29.

“The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF will track the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index and will be the 26th Schwab ETF,” according to the issuer.

While Schwab is one of the largest domestic ETF issuers, it doesn’t often introduce new products. SCHY will be just the fourth new ETF launched by the firm over the past seven years.

“Every day, about 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 and many of them – as well as other investors – are seeking income strategies as part of a diversified portfolio,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for CSIM. “We continue to see a spike in demand for dividend equity funds, and are pleased to be expanding the range of solutions we offer to include a low-cost international choice.”

Equity Advantages Overseas

Ex-U.S. developed market dividend payers often feature larger yields than their U.S. counterparts, an assertion proven by comparing large- and mega-cap dividend stocks from familiar dividend sectors such as consumer staples, energy, financial services and telecommunications.

Many foreign companies tie payouts to earnings, meaning some ex-U.S. dividend growers also have rising profitability. Those firms aren’t burdened by dividends and can sustain payouts.

Stocks in Europe and in international developed markets often have higher yields than those in the U.S. That means it’s possible to take advantage of a dividend growth strategy and relatively high dividend yields. International dividend growth stocks also come without the added U.S. interest rate sensitivity of high dividend-paying stocks.

The new Schwab ETF will charge 0.14% per year, or $14 on a $10,000 investment, making it one of the least expensive funds in the international dividend category.

