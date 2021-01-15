A Retirement Crisis and an ETF Solution: Nationwide’s ‘NUSI’

A retirement crisis is upon us. From the flimsy balance sheet of the Social Security Administration, investors not saving enough for retirement, and many workers lacking access to employer-sponsored plans, retiring is becoming a foreboding obstacle for many.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI) is a prime example of an exchange traded fund that can help investors successfully meet their retirement goals.

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations or as the ideal protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks because the fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

“The coming retirement crisis in the U.S. is getting worse, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said,” as detailed by Leslie Norton for Barron’s. “The three reasons are low interest rates, low savings rates, and more part-timers and self-employed people in the economy. Partly because of the low U.S. household savings rate, Fink said he believed the U.S. has required more fiscal stimulus than Europe.”

Why Choose the NUSI ETF?

NUSI’s unique methodology makes it a compelling choice for investors looking to buffer against low yields and equity market drawdowns, which can crimp retirement savings.

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

“I am petrified about the silent crisis of retirement,” Fink said in an interview with Barron’s. “The great problem is a high percentage [of people in U.S.]in part-time work or self employed with no retirement funding.”

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF incorporates options exposure to help generate income and mitigate risk as a way to enhance total returns. Investors have long capitalized on covered call options strategies for income generation, or protective put options strategies to protect against and limit losses.

