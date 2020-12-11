The NUSI ETF: Hoping for the Best, Preparing for the Worst

Stocks are soaring to end 2020, but investors should still consider protective strategies like the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI).

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations, or as the ideal protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks. The fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

NUSI is one of the few exchange traded funds designed to deliver both income and downside protection under one umbrella. With markets seemingly overdue for a correction, NUSI is a relevant consideration today.

“Of course, there are hiccups in even the healthiest of markets and it is to be expected that the S&P will [hit]its first speed bump before long,” notes Nationwide. “Corrections are inherently unpredictable, but they have historically come just over a year on average after bear market troughs with at least one in the first two years of every cycle since the 1940s. And while valuation levels have correlated poorly with both the length and the overall performance within bull markets, they have been decent leading indicators of the timing of the first blip of the cycle; more expensive markets, such as this one, have corrected sooner, cheaper markets have corrected later.”

Grab Stock Correction Protection

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ.

A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

“There were actually three corrections across a two-year span in the late 1990s, but all were quite short, lasting an average of just over a month and a half versus a long-term average of over four months, and all saw big gains in their aftermath, with the S&P moving up by an average of 20.7 percent over the subsequent six months (along these same lines, there was a similarly truncated correction during the roaring 1920s that gave way to a 22.8 percent increase in the six months after its conclusion),” notes Nationwide. “There have been plenty of signs this year that a ‘buy the dip’ mentality will take hold again in this cycle, but, of course, it will take a true dip to prove that conclusively.”

