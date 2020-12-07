Is NUSI the Bridge to a Better Retirement?

Social Security is an important part of the retirement income equation, but it doesn’t provide all the income many retirees need. The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI) can help.

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations or as the ideal protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks because the fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

NUSI is also relevant today due to lingering concerns about the solvency of Social Security.

“Social Security benefits are an important source of retirement income, but they can’t be your sole source. That’s because they aren’t designed to replace enough of your pre-retirement income to maintain your standard of living,” reports USA Today.

How Can NUSI Help Soon-to-be Retirees?

Social Security helps, but NUSI can truly bolster investors with steady retirement income streams.

“The rule of thumb is that Social Security benefits replace around 40% of pre-retirement income. But that’s not very accurate because they don’t replace the same amount of income for people across all income levels,” according to USA Today. “In fact, they replace a far larger percentage for lower- and middle-income workers than for high earners. It’s important to understand just how much of your pre-retirement wages Social Security benefits will replace so you know how much you need to supplement them.”

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

NUSI’s income is sourced from covered calls, which obviously aren’t part of the Security equation.

A covered call refers to an options strategy where an investor writes or sells a call option on an asset which they already own or bought on a share-for-share basis to generate income via premiums derived from the sale of the call options. However, the covered call strategy caps upside potential and provides limited downside protection, so it is ideal for investors with a neutral-to-bullish outlook.

