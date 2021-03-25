Enhanced Diversification, Other Potential Benefits with MXDU

Remaining diversified is often dispensed advice, but some large-cap broad market funds don’t accomplish that objective. Investors think an alternative to consider is the Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEArca: MXDU).

The Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF tries to reflect the TOBAM Maximum Diversification USA Index’s performance, a diversified rules-based index of large- and mid-sized U.S. companies that uses a quantitative model to weight companies to maximize the so-called Diversification Ratio of the index. The Diversification Ratio is a proprietary metric based on each index constituent’s volatility and its correlation to other constituents.

“Most investors agree that diversification plays an important role in an equity portfolio. However, the extent of that role can cause disagreement. Some investors believe that there is little downside to diversification—negligible cost for adding even more stocks to a portfolio—because they believe that the primary benefit of diversification is the reduction of overall portfolio risk,” according to research by J.V. Bruni and Company.

Withing MXDU, the top 500 equity securities by market-cap are taken and are then subjected to a marginal risk contribution calculation based on the security’s volatility and correlation to other securities for the past year. Securities are then ranked by marginal risk contribution, and 50% of those with the lowest marginal risk contribution are selected.

Diversification with Potential Benefits

A diversified equity portfolio contains various stocks that react differently to external market forces such as interest rate changes, regulatory and technology shifts, and the emotional behavior of investors, among other factors. Simply put, the goal of diversification is to reduce the portfolio volatility that results from those forces,” according to J.V. Bruni.

The equally-weighted risk contribution methodology incorporates each constituent’s volatility and correlation to the other constituents for the past year to create a portfolio where each holding contributes the same level of risk, which has the potential to produce lower overall volatility of the index, a higher risk-adjusted return, and diminish maximum drawdowns.

Additionally, MXDU features socially responsible benefits for virtuous investors.

The underlying screens against a socially responsible investment exclusion blacklist to exclude those involved with the production or sale of unconventional weapons, production of tobacco, production of coal or coal-based energy, serious or systematic human rights violations, severe environmental damage, gross corruption, or other particularly serious violations of ethical norms. The index then analyzes each component’s volatility and correlation and weights them to maximize the Diversification Ratio.

