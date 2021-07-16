Looking for Income and Downside Protection? ‘NUSI’ Could Be the Way to Go

It’s a conundrum that advisors have faced for decades: how does one generate robust equity income while buffering against downside?

Typically, money managers look to accomplish that objective by way of multiple investment vehicles. Single asset approach, often focus exclusively on bonds. The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI) may be a better mousetrap seeking to solve the income/downside protection scenario.

NUSI, which had $262.5 million in assets under management at the end of the first quarter, is an actively managed exchange traded fund that stands as an income-generating play on the widely followed Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) – a benchmark not often thought of as a prime income destination owing to its current dividend yield of 0.52% (as of June 4).

(The Nasdaq-100 Index is a basket of the 100 largest, most actively traded U.S companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.)

However, NUSI, which debuted in December 2019, may offer income investors a refreshed view of generating yield with NDX.

Inside NUSI’s Methodology

To accomplish its objectives of seeking current income and downside protection, NUSI’s managers deploy options strategies. Income is derived via covered call writing.

A covered call, also known as “buy-write,” is an options transaction in which an investor sells options contracts equivalent to the amount of the underlying security he or she owns. For example, an investor looking to generate income from a 500-share position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – a stock making up an 8.91% holding for NUSI that doesn’t pay a dividend – can sell up to five calls because each options contract represents 100 shares of the underlying security.

By holding a position in Amazon stock, the investor can deliver the shares if they are called away, which would happen if the options expire in the money. As an actively managed fund, NUSI can potentially limit call away risk.

The downside buffer comes by way of protective puts.

This options strategy involves purchasing long puts on an underlying asset in which the investor holds a long position – in this case NDX. This is a frequently used strategy by professional traders that want to hold long positions in a particular asset while seeking to mitigate against possible downside in that security.

For its part, NUSI potentially offers income investors some compelling benefits. The ETF may be an interesting alternative or complement to bond exposures in 60/40 portfolios. Likewise, because it’s not a fixed income instrument, NUSI could be an avenue for investors looking to mitigate credit and duration risks associated with bonds.

Protective Put – A risk-management strategy using options contracts that investors employ to guard against the loss of owning a stock or asset.

At The Money (ATM) – A situation where an option’s strike price is identical to the current market price of the underlying security. An ATM option has a delta of ±0.50, positive if it is a call, negative for a put. Both call and put options can be simultaneously ATM.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

