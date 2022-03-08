IRS: Contributions to IRA Made Until April 18 Can be Deducted on 2021 Taxes

The Internal Revenue Service has reminded taxpayers that their contributions to their Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA) up until April 18, 2022, may be deducted from their 2021 tax return. And while contributions for 2021 can be made to a traditional or Roth IRA until the April 18 filing due date, they must be designated for 2021 to the financial institution.

In general, eligible taxpayers can contribute up to $6,000 to an IRA for 2021 (for those 50 years old or older, at the end of 2021, the limit is $7,000). Qualified contributions to one or more traditional IRAs may be deductible up to the contribution limit or 100 percent of the taxpayer’s compensation, whichever is less. There is no longer a maximum age for making IRA contributions.

Those who make contributions to certain employer retirement plans, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), an IRA, or an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account, may be able to claim the Saver’s Credit, also known as the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit. The amount of the credit is generally based on the amount of contributions, the adjusted gross income, and the taxpayer’s filing status.

The lower the taxpayer’s income (or joint income, if applicable), the higher the tax credit amount. Dependents and full-time students are not eligible for the credit. For more information on annual contributions to an ABLE account, see Publication 907, Tax Highlights for Persons With Disabilities.

While contributions to a Roth IRA are not tax-deductible, qualified distributions are tax-free. Roth IRA contributions may be limited based on filing status and income. Contributions can also be made to a traditional and/or Roth IRA even if participating in an employer-sponsored retirement plan (including a SEP or SIMPLE IRA-based plan).

Taxpayers can find answers to questions, forms and instructions, and tools at IRS.gov. Additional help is available in Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax (For Individuals).

