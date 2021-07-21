Regarding Income, NUSI Has Historically Had the Goods

With interest rates still low, generating income is difficult, but investors can do better than basic bond funds. A potential starting point is the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI), an exchange traded fund designed for investors of all ages.

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations, or as the protective hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks. The fund is a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NUSI isn’t a fixed income ETF. Generally, it has low rate sensitivity. With benefits like those, it’s not surprising the fund has seen $122.46 million of inflows this year.

NUSI: Premier Income Destination

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. This collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to provide a hedge for some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stocks and the option premiums retained.

A covered call refers to an options strategy where an investor writes or sells a call option on an asset that they already own or bought on a share-for-share basis to generate income via premiums derived from the sale of the call options. The covered call strategy caps upside potential and seeks to provide limited downside protection with the purchase of a long-term put option, so it is ideal for investors with a neutral-to-bullish outlook.

Covered call strategies can potentially augment a portfolio during periods of heightened volatility. The covered call options allow an investor to hold a long position in an asset while simultaneously writing, or selling, call options on the same asset.

