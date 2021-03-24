Covered Calls Still Matter as Treasury Yields Rise

As of March 5, 10-year Treasury yields more than doubled over the past six months. Higher yields may sound enticing, but that scenario also means bond prices are declining, indicating investors are taking on risk with supposedly safe domestic government debt.

That doesn’t mean generating income has to be risky. Consider the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI).

Rather than relying on dividend stocks or interest from bonds, NUSI generates income from covered calls. Covered call strategies such as NUSI can augment a portfolio during periods of heightened volatility. The options allow an investor to hold a long position in an asset while simultaneously writing or selling call options on the same asset.

“Investors looking for other alternatives might take a look at covered-call funds, which generate income by purchasing shares and selling call options against them. Historically they have produced solid income and steadier returns than the stock market has. And right now, they’re looking like a better deal than most bonds,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

NUSI Basics

NUSI can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income allocations or as a potential hedge for investors with heavy exposure to technology and growth stocks because the fund is a “rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index,” according to Nationwide.

Adding to the allure of NUSI is that its strategy is free of interference, allowing for pure income. Said another way, it’s not reliant on assistance from the Federal Reserve.

“And then there are the contributing factors. The government is keeping short-term interest rates low, which is good for bonds, as they produce fixed income. The Federal Reserve and foreign central banks have also been keeping long-term rates low with massive purchases of Treasury bonds,” according to the Journal.

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest (by market cap) nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options[1] and buying put options[2], thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and retained option premiums.

Additionally, covered calls may be an idea worth considering for income-seeking investors.

Covered calls are also a worthy alternative to bonds, with volatility somewhere between that of shares and bonds, reports the journal.

1. Call options are financial contracts that give the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock, bond, commodity or other asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period.

2. A put is an options contract that gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell a certain amount of the underlying asset, at a set price within a specific time.

A covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling call options owns an equivalent amount of the underlying security.

An options contract is an agreement between two parties to facilitate a potential transaction on the underlying security at a preset price, referred to as the strike price, prior to the expiration date.

