An Advisor’s Guide to Proposed Retirement Legislation

There have been many recent happenings in Washington D.C. in regards to legislation that will impact retirement income and savings for clients, and Tom Duncan, senior director of the Advanced Consulting Group for Nationwide, gives an overview on the Nationwide blog.

First and foremost was the passage of House Resolution 2954 in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 29. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, dubbed SECURE 2.0, now faces reconciliation between the House and Senate versions with expectations of being passed in Q4 of 2022.

The version in the House includes expanding the rules for Qualified Charitable Donations (QCD) from IRAs to allow for an annual donation to a charity up to $100,000 that would be excluded from income for individuals over 70 ½ years. A one-time distribution can also be made to charities via a charitable remainder trust (CRT) as well as a charitable gift annuity up to $50,000 indexed, with a total limit of $100,000.

Required minimum distributions will also be bumped to 73 in 2023 and 74 in 2030 before reaching 75 in 2033 under the proposed House legislation. IRA contributions will be indexed so that the catch-up limit acts the same as the standard IRA contribution limit; current laws increase contributions by $1,000 at 50 but aren’t indexed so that they can increase annually.

Proposed Tax Changes

President Biden announced his proposition for the 2023 federal budget on March 28 and included a host of new proposals for taxes. Most notable was an increase the top income tax to 39.6% from 37%, which would apply to married couples filing jointly with an income greater than $450,000, heads of household with an income above $425,000, single filers with an income more than $400,000, and married taxpayers that file separately and make over $225,000.

The President has also proposed a “billionaire minimum tax” that would be a 20% income tax rate for families with wealth that exceeds $100 million and the top 0.01% of earners.

The Treasury Department is currently taking comments on proposed regulations regarding beneficiary RMD rules under the original SECURE Act from December 2019. These include further defining a designated beneficiary, the limit for liquidating an inherited IRA, as well as defining eligible designated beneficiaries and how they can withdraw from an inherited IRA.

For advisors looking for retirement income options for their clients, Nationwide offers a variety of actively managed ETFs for advisors that cater to a range of investment exposures and strategies within the major indexes, including the Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) and the Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI).

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Retirement Income Channel.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide's paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

