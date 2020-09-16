Adding Simplicity to Retirement Planning

A key element to successful retirement investing and planning is keeping things simple, an objective the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI) fulfills for investors.

In fact, data confirm NUSI’s straight forward approach to reliable is all the more relevant today.

“According to the 2020 Retirement Income Literacy Survey, four in five older Americans fail to understand the basics on how to successfully plan for a financially secure retirement, a concerning finding from one of the most comprehensive surveys on retirement income literacy,” notes the survey.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF incorporates options exposure to help generate income and mitigate risk as a way to enhance total returns. Investors have long capitalized on covered call options strategies for income generation or protective put options strategies to protect against and limit losses. NUSI is becoming all the more important in today’s climate.

Keep it Simple

Data confirm more education is necessary and NUSI helps with that because it’s an easy-to-understand approach that investors can easily wrap their heads around.

“Retirees and pre-retirees (ages 50-75) displayed a lack of knowledge around awareness of income in retirement, basic investment management and understanding of long-term care needs – yet those with a written retirement plan in place reported feeling more prepared to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic than their counterparts did,” notes the literacy survey.

NUSI is an actively managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar. Per index rules, the fund only invests in the top 100 largest by market cap, nonfinancial stocks listed on NASDAQ. A collar strategy involves selling or writing call options and buying put options, thus generating income to hedge some downside risk. The strategy seeks to generate high current income monthly from any dividends received from the underlying stock and the option premiums retained.

NUSI aims for high monthly income generation, portfolio volatility reduction, reduced duration risk, and interest rate sensitivity, capital appreciation from equity participation, downside risk mitigation, and enhanced tax efficiency of index options.

“Retirement literacy in 2020 remains low overall, as was the case in The College’s 2014 and 2017 surveys, with eight in ten (81%) failing a 38-question retirement literacy quiz. In fact, the average score of the quiz was just 42%. This is further underscored by consumers’ own lack of confidence – only a third of consumers consider themselves highly knowledgeable about retirement income planning,” according to the literacy survey.

