In today’s rapidly changing investing environment, a rational approach to long-term value creation dictates that diversification serve as the foundation of a robust core allocation and not just a constituent piece of the puzzle.

In the upcoming webcast, 99 Problems, but Concentration Isn’t One: A New Approach to Diversification, Dr. Tatjana Puhan, Managing Director, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, TOBAM; Stéphane Detobel, Managing Director of TOBAM North America, Business Development, TOBAM; and Mark Hackett, Chief of Investment Research, Nationwide, will discuss how TOBAM is challenging conventional wisdom about diversification.

Nationwide has partnered up with TOBAM in providing the Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEArca: MXDU), a “smart” way to diversify for U.S. market exposure.

The Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF tries to reflect the performance of the TOBAM Maximum Diversification USA Index, a diversified rules-based index of large- and mid-sized U.S. companies that uses a quantitative model to weight companies to maximize the TOBAM Diversification Ratio of the index. The TOBAM Diversification Ratio is a patented, proprietary metric based on the volatility of each index constituent and its correlation to other constituents.

The underlying process screens against a socially responsible investment exclusion blacklist to exclude those involved with the production or sale of unconventional weapons, production of tobacco, production of coal or coal-based energy, serious or systematic human rights violations, severe environmental damage, gross corruption, or other particularly serious violation of ethical norms. The index then analyzes the volatility and correlation of each component and weights them to maximize the Diversification Ratio.

The Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core equity ETF provides a balance core holding that seeks to curtail idiosyncratic risks, resulting in better long-term performance compared to that of market cap-weighted strategies.

Bringing risk management to a volatile market, Nationwide ETFs seek to protect on the downside while maintaining upside potential.

