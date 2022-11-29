3 Reasons You Should Consider Small-Cap Companies Going Into 2023

Equities have taken big hits this year and small caps in particular have felt the crush of inflation and market uncertainty. The precipitous fall this year of small-cap stocks has led to strong investment opportunities for advisors looking to diversify their portfolios in a space that has several attractive qualities.

Deep Discounts

The Russell 2000, an index that tracks small-cap companies, is down 25% from its November peak last year. The index currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 as of 11/25/2022 and is the only major equity index to have suffered exponential declines in its valuations this year — for reference, the p/e ratio a year ago was 715.75. The first half of this year has been the worst drawdown for the Russell 2000 since its inception in 1978.

The stocks that the Russell 2000 tracks are selling at deep discounts, not unsurprising given that small-cap companies tend to face greater challenges in times of economic downturns. That the valuations have declined this much is noteworthy. However, markets have already aggressively priced in recession risk, and given the unique positioning potential of small caps, there is potential opportunity within the space.

The Benefits of Increased Domestic Production

The Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening policy has sent the value of the U.S. dollar skyrocketing, taking a heavy toll on international currencies and multinational companies. Small caps have been fairly insulated from these currency shocks as they tend to be mainly focused domestically, and are positioned to benefit from more companies moving their production back to the U.S.

“Multinationals are onshoring their supply chain, and this should be a major tailwind for small-cap companies,” Nicholas Galluccio, portfolio manager at Teton Advisors which specializes in small-cap and microcap companies, told Barron’s.

The Small-Cap Bounce Back

Investing in small-caps can be a challenging sell when everything is sinking and the economy could be facing a potential recession. It’s important to note that historically small-caps tend to take the largest hits from investors before recessions, prove to be fairly resilient during recessions, and they almost always lead equities in recovery, bouncing back even before recessions have ended.

Image source: Janus Henderson Investors

“Small-cap stocks, which tend to be more volatile and economically sensitive than large caps, typically sell off more in anticipation of an economic downturn. What may come as a surprise is that they also tend to recover before recessions end and lead the market coming out of a recession,” wrote Jonathan Coleman, CFA and portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

For advisors who don’t want to miss timing the recovery potential in small-caps or who want to capitalize on the deep discounts in small-caps right now but with risk-managed guardrails, the Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an actively managed fund that utilizes an option collar in seeking to generate monthly income while reducing volatility and providing a measure of downside protection.

