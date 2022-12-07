PIMCO PM Forms New Investment Firm With Opal Capital

Former PIMCO portfolio manager Austin Graff has formed a new investment management company that specializes in equity income solutions. The newly launched company, Opal Capital LLC, will seek to deliver a range of actively managed income strategies driven by dividend-paying equities.

As a portfolio manager at PIMCO, Graff oversaw a suite of dividend strategies. He currently manages the TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ), which he will continue to subadvise under the new Opal Capital name. Graff also serves as the co-chief investment officer at Titleist Asset Management.

“The launch of Opal Capital comes at a time in the market when investors are looking for income and stability in their portfolios,” Graff said in a news release announcing the firm’s launch. “After years of focus on growth names, we believe that dividend paying equities have been overlooked, and that income solutions will play a critical role in investor portfolios. Through our differentiated approach, we intend to provide clients with the opportunity to grow their portfolio while also generating income.”

Opal’s investment process is focused on selecting dividend stocks, deep fundamental research of underlying businesses, forward-looking analysis, and the freedom to allocate to the best opportunities. This approach will enable the firm to identify companies with resilient business models that display characteristics of stable and profitable growth through various market cycles.

Opal will focus on investments in only the highest-quality dividend-paying stocks, seeking to hold approximately 30 securities across its individual portfolios.

The company will also provide separately managed account options for family offices and financial advisors.

