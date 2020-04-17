Actively Managed Smart Beta ETFs Can Help Investors Manage Risk

In anticipation of unforeseen volatility, investors can turn to rules-based, smart beta, or even actively managed exchange traded funds that are more capable of diminishing market risks.

“There’s been a long-term trend to not worry about volatility because, buy the dip, the Fed has your back, the ECB has your back, the BOJ has your back. But I think that we’re in a new regime now and you’re starting to see some of that volatility trickle up, and who knows where that source of that volatility is,” Paul Kim, Managing Director, ETF Strategy, Principal Global Investors, said at the Inside ETFs conference.

Consequently, Kim argued that investors should pay more attention to strategies that can protect you on the downside.

For instance, the Principal EDGE Active Income ETF (NYSEArca: YLD) is an actively managed multi-asset fund. Multi-asset ETFs have provided diversified exposure to a group of various asset classes and generated attractive yields and have become income investor favorites as advisors and investors searched for new yield sources amid several years of rock-bottom U.S. interest rates.

YLD seeks to generate consistent income through changing market environments and over market cycles. It invests opportunistically across a diversified range of income-generating asset classes while managing for risk. EDGE’s proven investment process, long history of income investing, and strong risk management and credit research capabilities may help enhance returns while reducing risks.

Additionally, smart beta or factor-based strategies may be one way for investors to hedge risks. For example, the Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NasdaqGM: USMC) is comprised of companies with the largest market capitalization taken from the Nasdaq U.S. 500 Large Cap Index and screened based on a quantitative model. USMC is a multi-factor fund, an increasingly popular strategy within the broader smart beta universe.

USMC’s underlying index utilizes a modified equal-dollar weighting methodology where securities in the top 10% of aggregate market capitalization are weighted by market cap, but the remaining securities are equally weighted and volatility adjusted to give a higher tilt toward those that are more liquid and less volatile.

Watch Paul Kim Discuss Actively Managed ETFs That Help:

For more ETF-related commentary from Tom Lydon and other industry experts, visit our video category