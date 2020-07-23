Make Quality a Priority When Considering Dividend ETFs

There are a plethora of options when it comes to the universe of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that entice investors with dividends. In times where fixed income investors are thirsty for yield, it’s important to look at quality when considering dividend ETFs.

“I preach: quality, quality, quality, over and over again, because in my view, partnering with the very best companies in the world as a shareholder provides investors with the best chance to generate wealth over the long-term, while also helping to protect invested capital,” wrote Nicholas Ward in a Seeking Alpha article. “In the equity market, we all face risks. This cannot be avoided. However, by focusing on the quality our holdings (or the stocks on our watch lists) and the valuations at which we buy them, we can mitigate risk and set ourselves up to not only succeed in the market but also sleep well at night.”

When looking at the broad range of ETF options, one fund to consider is the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF). The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Northern Trust Quality Dividend IndexSM.

The index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater financial strength and stability characteristics relative to the Northern Trust 1250 Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of U.S. domiciled large- and mid-capitalization companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the securities of the index.

QDF data by YCharts

Other Dividend ETF Options

The ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL) tracks the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index and is ProShares’ flagship dividend growth ETF strategy. The fund targets the best of the best in dividend growth, selecting components that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. As a result of this high-quality filter, investors are left with a portfolio of first-rate dividend payers compared to say high-yield focused funds that feature companies in precarious financial positions as a result of over-leveraging.

Additionally, ProShares also offers dividend growth ETFs that focus on other market segments, like the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS: SMDV) and the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: REGL) for those seeking quality dividend growers in the small- and mid-cap categories. REGL tracks a Dividend Aristocrats Index, which only requires 15 consecutive years of increased dividends for inclusion.

On the other hand, SMDV, which tracks the Russell 2000, the benchmark U.S. small-cap index, uses the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index. This index includes small-cap firms with dividend increase streaks of at least a decade.

