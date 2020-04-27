MSCI ESG Funds Outperform So Far During Covid-19 Pandemic

In light of all the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, stocks and ETFs are struggling to perform, as much of the world remains under quarantine or stay-at-home orders, in an event that is likely to have unprecedented economic and health repercussions for years to come.

Although the current conditions have only existed for a few months, one group of funds has been weathering the crisis better than anticipated: the MSCI ESG group of ETFs.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is a class of investing that is also referred to as “sustainable investing.” This is a catch-all term for investments that strive for positive returns as well as a long-term impact on society, environment and the performance of the business. There are several different categories of sustainable investing, including impact investing, socially responsible investing (SRI), and ESG and values-based investing.

Many investors, like Millenials, are not only interested in the financial outcomes of investments, but also in the impact of their investments and the role their assets can have in promoting global issues such as climate action.

MSCI’s group of ESG ETFs have been particularly resilient since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with several of the funds outperforming their market-cap-weighted parent index during Q1 2020

“We observed a positive performance contribution from ESG across four select MSCI ESG indexes (representing tilt, optimization and best-in-class selection approaches) and across some regions during Q1 2020. These results were consistent with longer-term performance. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to test markets, we will continue to monitor how these ESG indexes perform,” MSCI analysts explained.

MSCI ESG funds that performed well included the MSCI ACWI ESG Universal ETF, the MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders ETF, the MSCI ACWI ESG Focus ETF, and the MSCI ACWI SRI ETF.

A number of factors were at work in allowing the funds to achieve outperformance, including equity selections, and a focus on volatility and mitigating risk.

“The outperformance of our four ESG indexes in global markets during the crisis was attributable mainly to equity style tilts. ESG was the strongest contributor, followed by tilts toward lower beta, lower volatility, and better quality. Over the past five years, the ESG factor provided less significant though still relatively high levels of contribution. The methodology used to construct the MSCI ESG Leaders, ESG Focus and SRI indexes aim to reduce differences from the parent index in sector exposures. This methodology helped reduce the contribution from industry factors (sectors include numerous industries),” said the firm.

“The positive contribution from the ESG factor, though over a limited period, supports our previous research where we found certain high ESG-rated companies were less exposed to systematic risks such as exogenous shocks. The coronavirus crisis is a recent example of such a shock,” the firm added.

Other analysts are also touting the success of ESG ETFs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ultimately, the better relative performance of sustainable funds in the first quarter derives mainly from their investment process and security selection, which focuses on companies or countries that have stronger ESG profiles,” Joseph said. “Sustainable ETFs in our list, which for the most part screen the investment universe based on MSCI ESG scores, have done well over 2020’s first quarter relative to their category peers.”

