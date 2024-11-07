Empowering Advisors with Customized Portfolio Solutions

By Ryan Krystopowicz, CFA, Director of Client Solutions

The WisdomTree Shared CIO offering provides advisors with expert-led, customizable portfolio solutions, helping them maintain control while reducing the burdens of intensive portfolio management.

Through collaborative design, continuous support and strategic alignment, advisors can ensure their portfolios reflect their unique vision while staying responsive to changing market dynamics.

Advisors partnering with WisdomTree gain access to tailored client communication tools and streamlined portfolio management, freeing up valuable time to deepen client relationships and drive business growth.

Prior to joining WisdomTree, I worked at a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), where I took on various roles across research and operations. The firm’s investment committee was filled with passionate stock pickers, so I’ve seen firsthand the resistance that advisors can feel toward third-party models.

Many advisors value the control of hand-picking investments, but I also know how labor-intensive it can be to construct, manage and monitor portfolios that meet the unique needs of each client. This process can often detract from time that could be spent building relationships and growing the advisory business.

That’s where the WisdomTree Shared CIO offering comes in. As a trusted model provider with over $3.5 billion in model portfolio assets under management, WisdomTree is constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of advisors and their clients.

Our goal is to empower advisors with the flexibility to build customized model portfolios that reflect their own vision and strategy—backed by our expertise and support. By collaborating with WisdomTree, we believe that advisors can focus more on strengthening client relationships while we handle the complexities of portfolio management.

How the WisdomTree Shared CIO Offering Supports Advisors

Our Shared CIO service offers three primary benefits that advisors find invaluable:

1. Collaboration with Experts:

Advisors have the option to work directly with our Model Portfolio Investment Committee to design tailored portfolios that meet specific preferences and objectives. With access to our portfolio strategists, advisors can create portfolios that truly represent their approach while taking advantage of the committee’s insights into market trends, economic conditions and asset allocation strategies. This collaborative approach allows advisors to offer their clients institutional-quality portfolio management without the strain of handling every detail.

2. Continuous Support and Strategic Alignment:

To ensure advisors’ strategies remain aligned with our current asset allocation viewpoints, we provide quarterly meetings with our Model Portfolio Investment Committee. During these sessions, we discuss the latest market dynamics and offer guidance on potential portfolio adjustments. This ongoing support helps advisors feel confident in their investment approach, knowing they have a partner who is continually monitoring the market on their behalf.

3. Customized Client Communication:

Effective communication is essential for client confidence and satisfaction. WisdomTree provides advisors with customized client materials, including factsheets, performance commentary and brochures. These resources are designed to help advisors articulate their strategy, showcase performance and demonstrate the value of their model portfolios. Tailored communication not only strengthens client relationships but also aids in prospecting by presenting a polished, professional image.

Hypothetical Case Study: Firm XYZ’s Journey with Shared CIO

To illustrate the potential of our Shared CIO service, let’s look at a hypothetical case study of Firm XYZ, a client that represents the profile of advisors we typically work with.

Firm XYZ managed its own in-house model portfolios, relying heavily on mutual funds. However, they were exploring a shift to ETFs for greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Recognizing their need for a streamlined approach, XYZ partnered with WisdomTree to create a simplified, volatility-targeted suite of model portfolios designed to offer both total return and income.

Our collaboration with XYZ involved combining in-house model portfolios with legacy funds already held by the firm. This structure included taxable and tax-aware sleeves, incorporating municipal securities to address specific client needs.

The Results

The outcome for Firm XYZ highlights the power of our Shared CIO offering:

1. Tailored Portfolios, Institutionally Managed:

XYZ is able to offer clients bespoke, professionally managed portfolios that reflect both the firm’s investment philosophy and WisdomTree’s expertise. The transition from mutual funds to ETFs lowered costs and increased potential tax-efficiency.

2. Streamlined Workflow and Enhanced Documentation

With WisdomTree handling much of the portfolio management, XYZ’s advisors streamlined their operational workflow, allowing for better documentation of investment decisions. This added layer of organization reduced the administrative burden, helping advisors focus more on client needs.

3. More Time for Client Engagement and Growth

Freed from the intricate details of portfolio management, XYZ’s advisors are able to allocate more time to meeting with clients, deepening relationships and growing their business. The increase in client engagement has also opened doors to additional referrals, fueling future growth for XYZ.

Ultimately, the results are a win-win: Firm XYZ has achieved efficient, customized and high-quality portfolio solutions, while WisdomTree has gained a valuable partnership that furthers our shared success.

Join Us on This Journey

The WisdomTree Shared CIO offering is built for advisors who want to balance control with support, expertise and efficiency. By partnering with us, you not only streamline your portfolio management process but also gain the time to focus on what you do best—guiding your clients. Our shared growth depends on your success, and we’re here to walk that path with you.