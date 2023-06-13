QWST Seeks to Solve Small-Cap Capacity Issues | ETF Trends

Investors may decide to move down the cap spectrum for the diversification benefits and long-term historical premium offered by small caps. Small cap is an inherently capacity-constrained asset class. Capacity issues may force fund managers to deviate from the investment strategy or change the investment opportunity set. Conversely, allocating more to the existing strategy may cause liquidity issues on an underlying stock level. The Harbor Small Cap Explorer ETF (QWST) strives to solve small-cap capacity issues. QWST seeks to offer enough capacity to meet market demands by utilizing a distinct active multi-strategy approach. The fund allocates across five active small-cap managers as part of its multi-strategy approach. Furthermore, each subadvisor has its particular investment style and will act independently from the other subadvisors. The fund’s multi-strategy approach seeks to be concentrated enough to generate meaningful alpha over time while also being diversified enough to provide significant capacity for investing in U.S. small-cap equities, according to Harbor Capital. Harbor Capital anticipates that the strategy may accept up to $4 billion in assets under management. “Advisors that turned to ETFs often do not want to deal with a manager that might have closed the fund unexpectedly due to capacity issues. They want to strategically allocate small caps in a broader portfolio that can be used for all their clients,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said.

How a Multi-Strategy Approach Works

The five subadvisors for QWST selected by Harbor Capital include Connacht Asset Management, Copeland Capital Management, Granahan Investment Management, Huber Capital Management, and Reinhart Partners. Each subadvisor provides a model portfolio to Harbor Capital’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team (MAST). MAST is then responsible for allocating the fund’s assets among each subadvisor’s strategy at its discretion. A subadvisor will generally identify securities for its model portfolio by analyzing issuers based on several factors. These factors include financial performance, industry position, growth expectations, or other investment considerations. A subadvisor will remove securities from its model portfolio for which its outlook has changed or when it has identified more attractive investment prospects, according to Harbor Capital.