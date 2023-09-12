WEBCASTS
Seeking Reliable Income in our Current Markets
The quest for consistent, tax-efficient, and long-term income is more important than ever, but how can advisors secure reliable income in today’s dynamic markets? With unique market challenges, it’s important to consider ETF options beyond those that are most common right now.Join the experts at VettaFi and NEOS Investments for a 30-minute LiveCast exploring innovative approaches to income generation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of an ETF suite designed to deliver high monthly income while prioritizing tax efficiency.
- Actionable strategies to potentially enhance income portfolios.
- Practical implementation techniques to integrate these innovative products into existing portfolios.
SPEAKERS
Troy CatesCo-Founder, Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (866) 498-5677 or view at neosfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.
NEOS ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH RETAIL INVESTORS.