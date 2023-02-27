WEBCASTS

How Securities-Based Lending Can Help at Tax Season

Your clients are looking for more than advice about their investments. They’re looking for help with their tax-time liquidity needs. In the upcoming VettaFi Livecast, experts from Broadridge and The Bancorp Institutional Banking business will discuss how you can make Securities-Based Lending (SBL) part of your prospecting strategy.

March 22, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An introduction to SBL features and benefits
  • Typical use cases (including tax time) and how to manage an SBL
  • Offering an SBL without a bank affiliation
  • Providing support for you and your clients

SPEAKERS

Todd Sudak

Head of Digital Lending
Broadridge

Joseph Bennett

Relationship Manager National Accounts Institutional Banking
The Bancorp

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

