How Securities-Based Lending Can Help at Tax Season
Your clients are looking for more than advice about their investments. They’re looking for help with their tax-time liquidity needs. In the upcoming VettaFi Livecast, experts from Broadridge and The Bancorp Institutional Banking business will discuss how you can make Securities-Based Lending (SBL) part of your prospecting strategy.
March 22, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Sponsored by
Broadridge
The Bancorp
VettaFi
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An introduction to SBL features and benefits
- Typical use cases (including tax time) and how to manage an SBL
- Offering an SBL without a bank affiliation
- Providing support for you and your clients
SPEAKERS
Todd SudakHead of Digital Lending
Broadridge
Joseph BennettRelationship Manager National Accounts Institutional Banking
The Bancorp
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
