Top Performing Underleveraged ETFs | ETF Trends

This week’s top-performing underleveraged ETFs include mostly commodity and crypto-related ETFs.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return ( BABX GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF 30.13% ( WTIU MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs 21.54% ( NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 21.51% ( FLYU MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN 20.64% ( OILU MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 19.70% ( EVAV Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 17.41% ( WANT C+ ) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 16.87% ( TPOR B- ) Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares 16.49% ( UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 16.20% ( DRN B+ ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares 16.16%

The top two positions are taken by Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) in the week, returning 11.01% and 10.73%, respectively. As you may know, Sprott Asset Management launched four new energy transition materials ETFs in February. As the world strives to reduce carbon emissions, Sprott’s new Energy Transition ETFs offer investors exposure to green energy.

The movement for environmentally friendly ETFs doesn’t end here. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) returned 9.75% over the week. As of January 2023, PBW provides exposure to 76 companies that advance cleaner energy and conservation.

Besides green energy ETFs, investors seemed to be gravitating toward crypto ETFs last week. For instance, Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) returned 9.72%, while First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry & Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) returned 9.59% in the past week. The VanEck Digital Transformation (DAPP) and Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) are up 9.18% and 9.17%, respectively. The positive change follows the recent rebound of the top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether.

