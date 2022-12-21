BondBloxx 2023 Fixed Income Market Outlook | ETF Trends

In the near term, risks remain that equities and credit markets could decline further, extending the bear market in terms of magnitude and duration. The Fed has made it clear that it intends to raise rates until inflation is back down to its 2% target level,6 which means that quantitative tightening could continue through the first quarter of 2023. The U.S. jobs market remains strong and the low unemployment rate7 remains supportive of Chairman Powell’s hawkish stance on monetary policy. While the end state of the Fed’s rate increase campaign is not set in stone, it remains likely that the Fed will get the target rate to around 5% by mid-year, or somewhere between 4.75%-5.25%. This translates into another 50 basis points of tightening from current levels.

With lower-than-expected CPI prints in both October and November, there are signs that inflation may be peaking, especially if we continue to see lower CPI prints in the coming months. If sustained, this could provide a foundation for the U.S. financial markets to further stabilize and recover. However, as Chairman Powell indicated in recent remarks, the path ahead for inflation remains highly uncertain, and it will take more evidence to determine that the downward trend in inflation is continuing.8

Fixed income asset classes have the potential to deliver better total return performance in 2023, after a year of negative returns that reset valuations to levels that appear more attractive,9 especially if investors have a longer-term time horizon. Positive market momentum started in October and November, as risk markets rallied in connection with signs that inflation was starting to decline, thereby enabling investors to look beyond peak interest rates.10 However, we think market volatility will likely persist considering the headwinds the U.S. economy continues to face. It will matter how investors are positioned in their fixed income portfolios, as we expect an elevated level of performance dispersion to continue in 2023. Capitalizing on the potential for this variability can create opportunities for outperformance within and across fixed income asset classes.