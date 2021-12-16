Shift to Utilities Is Causing This Invesco ETF to Lead Past Month’s Gains

A risk-off shift to safe haven sectors like utilities is apparent by looking at ETF provider Invesco’s latest fund performances within the past month.

Leading the pack is the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU). It’s an opportune time for investors to add more quality to their portfolios, especially given that the global markets are still tacking the last Covid-19 variant.

“Wall Street has been suffering from severe volatility over the past three weeks, thanks to the resurgence of coronavirus globally in the form of its new variant – Omicron,” a Yahoo! Finance article noted. “Moreover, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment in the Senate testimony indicating a likely shift in central bank’s policies toward a more hawkish stance added to the volatility.”

“With market fluctuation becoming a regular phenomenon in the past three weeks, investors have started shifting funds to defensive sectors like utilities,” the article added further.