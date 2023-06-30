ETF Issuer League: Invesco, Direxion Up | ETF Trends

In the latest edition of the ETF Issuer League, some of the ETF market’s more intriguing firms added wins. Whether via AUM milestones or by flows, several issuers led by Invesco had reason to celebrate another week in ETFs. With the year’s rally continuing apace and the U.S. economy seemingly resistant to the downturn affecting the global economy, investors may want to note which firms are adding momentum.
Starting off, Invesco added the second most flows of all ETF issuers with $3.38 billion. That takes the firm within $5 billion of a total $400 billion AUM for its ETFs. Of Invesco’s ETFs, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series (QQQ) led the way with $1.9 billion in weekly inflows. No other ETF at the firm added more than $1 billion. QQQ has, however, only managed $515.5 million in YTD inflows, suggesting volatile flows for the major equity ETF.
Other ETF Standouts
Elsewhere, Direxion, via its issuer Rafferty Asset Management, also stood out. Direxion/Rafferty added $934.8 million over the week. That helped lift the firm’s total ETF AUM above $30 billion, with the likes of Goldman Sachs and American Century close behind. In particular, Direxion’s bull ETF suite contributed much of the week’s inflows. The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (SPXL) added the most at $424.6 million, lifting its YTD flows into positive territory.
Additionally, BNY Mellon added $386.4 million for the week, lifting its ETF AUM to $3.7 billion. Those inflows loomed over flows for similarly-sized ETF shops, even more than the $358.8 million for mid-tier shop AllianzIM. Almost all of BNY Mellon’s flows arrived thanks to its BNY Mellon U.S. Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) which picked up $335 million over the week.
Taken together, the week in ETF Issuer League news represents another step for a few firms looking to climb the ranks. With some others including Dimensional close to major milestones, watch for further coverage of the ETF AUM ladder.
Complete ETF Issuer League Table
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,378,301.11
|($7,500.17)
|Vanguard
|$2,112,821.63
|$6,543.44
|State Street
|$1,007,615.99
|$746.22
|Invesco
|$395,235.87
|$3,385.94
|Charles Schwab
|$289,998.11
|$647.30
|First Trust
|$140,381.39
|$213.94
|JPMorgan Chase
|$115,499.83
|($204.83)
|Dimensional
|$92,172.13
|$570.04
|ProShares
|$66,955.08
|($1,031.92)
|World Gold Council
|$62,858.56
|($339.69)
|VanEck
|$57,863.75
|$151.34
|WisdomTree
|$57,479.97
|$457.14
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$41,249.75
|($88.47)
|Fidelity
|$36,067.11
|$264.13
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$30,697.13
|$934.81
|Goldman Sachs
|$29,566.45
|($31.98)
|American Century Investments
|$25,843.36
|$163.83
|Pacer Advisors
|$24,423.12
|$75.83
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$22,164.32
|$358.75
|Northern Trust
|$20,523.65
|($22.20)
|DWS
|$17,086.58
|($219.13)
|ARK
|$14,101.33
|($2.79)
|Innovator
|$13,893.07
|($426.48)
|Franklin Templeton
|$12,425.86
|$19.57
|SS&C
|$10,499.08
|($15.67)
|Capital Group
|$10,430.09
|$101.67
|TIAA
|$8,101.33
|$2.79
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,787.73
|$59.10
|CICC
|$7,721.69
|($18.09)
|Victory Capital
|$7,594.74
|($32.98)
|Janus Henderson
|$7,376.63
|$24.32
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,048.88
|$34.00
|Manulife
|$5,515.42
|$14.20
|BMO Financial Group
|$5,301.92
|$7.55
|Prudential
|$5,071.27
|$19.41
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,531.01
|($34.64)
|Amplify Investments
|$4,383.19
|($5.08)
|New York Life
|$4,203.80
|$3.71
|The Hartford
|$4,152.67
|$9.72
|Alpha Architect
|$4,087.87
|$70.27
|BNY Mellon
|$3,698.61
|$386.41
|Tidal
|$3,680.19
|$39.09
|ETFMG
|$3,550.06
|($33.34)
|Marygold
|$3,423.46
|($25.37)
|Principal
|$2,572.36
|$6.73
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,420.74
|$0.00
|US Global Investors
|$2,015.74
|($20.63)
|Simplify
|$1,957.62
|$129.41
|Cambria
|$1,858.49
|$8.80
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,768.55
|$61.24
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,721.83
|$155.04
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,713.23
|$0.79
|UBS
|$1,697.40
|$0.00
|Main Management
|$1,631.50
|$12.09
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,595.08
|($5.47)
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,507.91
|$18.65
|Vident
|$1,384.73
|$0.00
|GraniteShares
|$1,357.72
|($13.20)
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,357.19
|$1.88
|Sprott
|$1,351.85
|($5.38)
|Barclays Capital
|$1,309.38
|$48.70
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,256.17
|($0.03)
|The Motley Fool
|$1,229.50
|$7.99
|Distillate Capital
|$1,123.13
|$2.23
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,112.06
|$1.19
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,099.44
|($5.34)
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,060.57
|($8.99)
|AdvisorShares
|$1,039.85
|$8.47
|Davis Advisers
|$939.57
|($2.81)
|Defiance ETFs
|$889.25
|($19.45)
|Harbor
|$887.20
|$1.74
|Focus Financial Partners
|$855.95
|($0.45)
|AXS Investments
|$830.52
|($17.00)
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$742.40
|($0.69)
|Timothy Plan
|$737.98
|$5.03
|Equitable
|$724.78
|($65.95)
|Redwood
|$696.57
|$0.82
|Roundhill Investments
|$648.02
|($19.00)
|Engine No. 1
|$610.34
|$8.17
|Howard Capital Management
|$604.96
|$6.15
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$569.33
|($162.32)
|Advisors Asset Management
|$549.91
|$5.57
|Tortoise
|$527.32
|$0.00
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$524.28
|$0.01
|Nationwide
|$508.35
|($1.07)
|Anfield Group
|$463.34
|($3.74)
|ClearShares LLC
|$459.85
|($6.44)
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$444.19
|$0.61
|Core Alternative Capital
|$409.51
|$0.00
|Liquid Strategies
|$396.03
|($1.76)
|Teucrium
|$376.96
|($6.53)
|Envestnet
|$363.93
|$8.51
|FCF Advisors
|$356.81
|($24.26)
|Morgan Stanley
|$343.73
|$5.42
|Wahed
|$319.58
|$5.32
|Neuberger Berman
|$302.45
|($3.21)
|Adaptive Investments
|$299.22
|$0.80
|AGF
|$280.33
|($61.00)
|Retireful LLC
|$279.37
|$0.49
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$276.55
|$1.14
|Neos Investments LLC
|$245.93
|$22.18
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$240.01
|$0.00
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$228.21
|$0.00
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$220.40
|$0.00
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$210.87
|$8.75
|WBI
|$204.71
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$197.11
|($0.42)
|Impact Shares
|$196.14
|$0.84
|AmeriLife
|$193.80
|($2.85)
|Syntax
|$184.02
|$0.00
|Stf Management LP
|$182.98
|$0.69
|Renaissance Capital
|$176.13
|$0.00
|CI Financial
|$168.24
|$0.00
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$161.33
|$0.26
|Truist
|$160.44
|$0.00
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$157.93
|($0.50)
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$156.38
|$2.70
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$149.99
|$0.00
|ORIX
|$144.00
|$0.62
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$135.95
|$0.00
|Rayliant
|$131.64
|($0.05)
|Intangible Capital
|$129.16
|($0.01)
|Humankind USA LLC
|$128.99
|$0.00
|SRN Advisors
|$128.12
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$126.65
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$124.02
|$1.01
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$114.39
|$0.00
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$110.57
|$0.00
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$110.51
|$0.47
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$107.88
|$0.00
|Baird Financial Group
|$105.24
|($0.02)
|IronHorse Holdings
|$104.57
|$0.00
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$103.43
|$0.00
|Arrow Funds
|$98.92
|$0.00
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$94.87
|$0.00
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$93.92
|($0.69)
|Toews Corp.
|$88.76
|$0.72
|First Manhattan Co.
|$78.43
|$0.00
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$77.83
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$75.85
|$0.00
|Pettee Investors
|$74.13
|$0.00
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$72.53
|($12.65)
|Exponential ETFs
|$71.95
|$0.00
|Beyond Investing
|$71.46
|$0.00
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$70.78
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$67.31
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$67.03
|($0.01)
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$66.91
|$0.00
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$66.50
|$0.00
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$65.97
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$64.80
|$0.56
|Cohanzick Management
|$64.48
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$58.90
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$56.48
|$0.04
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$52.49
|$0.00
|ProcureAM
|$52.22
|$1.37
|GeaSphere LLC
|$51.69
|$0.00
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$51.51
|$0.00
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$50.00
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$49.94
|$0.24
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$48.24
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$47.45
|$5.55
|Cambiar Holdings
|$47.17
|$0.00
|Hennessy Advisors
|$44.70
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$43.65
|($1.93)
|Alger
|$42.00
|$0.00
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$40.87
|($2.34)
|Acquirers Funds
|$38.44
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$37.49
|$0.00
|Hull Investments LLC
|$34.33
|$3.25
|Applied Finance Group
|$33.75
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$33.27
|$8.87
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$30.42
|$0.28
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$30.09
|$0.00
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$27.20
|$1.01
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$26.34
|$0.00
|Highland Capital Management
|$26.28
|$0.01
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$24.83
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$24.40
|$0.00
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$24.14
|$0.00
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$24.05
|$0.00
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$24.04
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$24.01
|$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.68
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$19.57
|($0.86)
|Point Bridge Capital
|$18.27
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$18.02
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.68
|$0.00
|Running Oak Capital LLC
|$17.05
|$1.30
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$15.73
|$1.36
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$14.38
|$1.07
|Dawn Global Topco Ltd.
|$13.83
|$0.00
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.85
|$0.00
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.14
|$0.00
|Future Fund Advisors
|$10.92
|$1.17
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$10.86
|$0.00
|The BAD Investment Company
|$10.32
|$0.00
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$9.96
|($3.09)
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$8.71
|$0.90
|Rcube SAS
|$8.45
|$0.67
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.87
|$0.00
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$7.43
|$1.97
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.33
|$0.00
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.93
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$5.56
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$5.50
|$4.08
|Groupe BPCE
|$5.25
|$5.25
|VegTech LLC
|$5.18
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.88
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.71
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.67
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$3.47
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$3.00
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$2.60
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.59
|$0.00
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.55
|$0.00
|Distribution Cognizant LLC
|$2.28
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$2.01
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.48
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.23
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.14
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.13
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.11
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.92
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.76
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.55
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
