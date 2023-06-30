ETF Issuer League: Invesco, Direxion Up | ETF Trends

In the latest edition of the ETF Issuer League, some of the ETF market’s more intriguing firms added wins. Whether via AUM milestones or by flows, several issuers led by Invesco had reason to celebrate another week in ETFs. With the year’s rally continuing apace and the U.S. economy seemingly resistant to the downturn affecting the global economy, investors may want to note which firms are adding momentum.

Starting off, Invesco added the second most flows of all ETF issuers with $3.38 billion. That takes the firm within $5 billion of a total $400 billion AUM for its ETFs. Of Invesco’s ETFs, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series (QQQ) led the way with $1.9 billion in weekly inflows. No other ETF at the firm added more than $1 billion. QQQ has, however, only managed $515.5 million in YTD inflows, suggesting volatile flows for the major equity ETF.

Other ETF Standouts

Elsewhere, Direxion, via its issuer Rafferty Asset Management, also stood out. Direxion/Rafferty added $934.8 million over the week. That helped lift the firm’s total ETF AUM above $30 billion, with the likes of Goldman Sachs and American Century close behind. In particular, Direxion’s bull ETF suite contributed much of the week’s inflows. The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (SPXL) added the most at $424.6 million, lifting its YTD flows into positive territory.

Additionally, BNY Mellon added $386.4 million for the week, lifting its ETF AUM to $3.7 billion. Those inflows loomed over flows for similarly-sized ETF shops, even more than the $358.8 million for mid-tier shop AllianzIM. Almost all of BNY Mellon’s flows arrived thanks to its BNY Mellon U.S. Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) which picked up $335 million over the week.

Taken together, the week in ETF Issuer League news represents another step for a few firms looking to climb the ranks. With some others including Dimensional close to major milestones, watch for further coverage of the ETF AUM ladder.

Complete ETF Issuer League Table