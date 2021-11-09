Crypto Platform’s Sports Partnership Shows Promise in This ETF

With the buzz growing from the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, the noise is only getting louder as crypto platforms are forming strategic partnerships with sports franchises.

One franchise, the Dallas Mavericks, owned by famed investor and “Shark Tank” TV personality Mark Cuban, is linking up with cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital. It marks the team’s first cryptocurrency brokerage and international partner — a trend that could persist as more teams in various leagues continue to add partnerships with cryptocurrency companies.

“The Mavs are proud to welcome Voyager to the Dallas Mavericks family,” said Cuban via a press release. “Crypto assets and applications are changing how business and personal finance are done. We believe our partnership with Voyager will allow Mavs and NBA fans to learn more about Voyager and how they can earn more from Voyagers’ platform than from traditional financial applications.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to make crypto more accessible for all,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to educate people all over the world on ways to use crypto in their everyday lives. We want to help people learn alternate ways to grow their wealth to achieve true financial freedom and build intergenerational wealth through crypto. We found a great partner to do this with in the Mavs and their owner, Mark Cuban, who is already deeply involved in the space.”

Capitalizing on the Crypto Trend

As more partnerships like this continue to spawn more interest in cryptocurrencies and the decentralized finance world, one ETF to capitalize on the trend is the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO). Voyager Digital comprises one of SATO’s top holdings, which include various companies that operate within the crypto space.

SATO will aim to track the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity, Trusts & ETPs Index and provide exposure to companies participating in both the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, including businesses such as cryptocurrency miners, cryptocurrency infrastructure technology developers, and cryptocurrency buyers.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.