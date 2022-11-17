Hartford Funds Lists Disciplined US Equity ETF

Hartford Funds announced today the launch of the Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: HDUS), a U.S. large-cap, style-pure product that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. HDUS is designed to address growing client demand for a strategy with broad, representative core equity exposure that seeks to deliver enhanced relative total returns while minimizing uncompensated active risks.

The fund tracks its total return performance against the Hartford Disciplined US Equity Index, which is comprised of a select list of U.S. large-cap equities. The custom index was designed and constructed by Hartford Funds and is rebalanced semi-annually.

HDUS leverages a rules-based process that seeks to target balanced and consistent exposure over time across value, momentum, quality, and dividend yield while simultaneously controlling for total active risk and volatility level.

“Advisors recently told VettaFi their highest priority for clients over the next six months is to protect against market volatility. While there are some strong, established products for them to consider, most are focused on one factor,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. “The new Hartford offering provides exposure to multiple factors with risk reduction in mind.”

The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.19%.

HDUS is the firm’s seventh multifactor ETF and 16th ETF across the firm’s product suite. For more information on HDUS, including investing risks, and Hartford Funds’ ETF product suite, visit www.hartfordfunds.com.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.